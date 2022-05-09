School bus shot up with children on board in Gwinnett

According to Gwinnett County Public Schools, police are investigating a shooting involving one of the school buses.

Children were on the bus at the time of the shooting, but none were injured, police said.

The bus driver had scrapes on her hand. It’s unclear if her injuries were from the gunshots.

It is unclear what happened prior to the gunfire. The shooter has not been taken into custody.

Melissa Laramie, Chief Communications Officer with Gwinnett County Public Schools spoke on the incident on behalf of the school system.

“We are so grateful the GCPS staff and children on the bus arrived safely to school,” Laramie said.

