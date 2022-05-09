School bus shot up with children on board in Gwinnett

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

According to Gwinnett County Public Schools, police are investigating a shooting involving one of the school buses.

Children were on the bus at the time of the shooting, but none were injured, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The bus driver had scrapes on her hand. It’s unclear if her injuries were from the gunshots.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear what happened prior to the gunfire. The shooter has not been taken into custody.

Melissa Laramie, Chief Communications Officer with Gwinnett County Public Schools spoke on the incident on behalf of the school system.

“We are so grateful the GCPS staff and children on the bus arrived safely to school,” Laramie said.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Shoppers sent scrambling after shooting inside Gwinnett County Target store

    Gwinnett County police said a domestic dispute turned into a shooting inside a busy Target store on Saturday sending shoppers scrambling for cover.

  • Gwinnett police investigate shooting inside busy Lawrenceville Target store

    One person was shot and one person was arrested after a shooting incident at a busy Lawrenceville shopping plaza Saturday afteroon.

  • Judge in Sussmann Trial Limits Evidence about Alleged Clinton Campaign ‘Joint Venture’

    A judge ruled that John Durham’s office must limit evidence used in the trial of Michael Sussmann to show a “joint venture” involving Clinton’s campaign.

  • Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden fined for having a loaded gun in an airport. He calls the incident a mistake.

    Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden was found with a gun in his carry-on bag at an Iowa airport. His campaign says it was an accident.

  • Tony Awards: ‘A Strange Loop’ Tops Nominations

    A Strange Loop topped the 2022 Tony Awards nominations with 11 nods. The production, which won the Pulitzer Prize for best drama in 2020 after it was seen off Broadway in 2019, is up for best musical, best direction, best lead actor (Jaquel Spivey), best featured actor (John-Andrew Morrison), best featured actress (L Morgan Lee), […]

  • Fulton County schools to heavily restrict student cellphone usage during upcoming school year

    While cellphones and other electronic devices have become an everyday part of most adult lives and children’s lives, in many cases, they have become a distraction for some. This week, Fulton County Schools announced some updates to their Code of Conduct and their Student Handbook for the 2022-23 school year. Among the changes are several restrictions on the use of “Personal Communication Devices” within their schools.

  • Driver in 2020 double-fatal crash charged 2 years later; Arrested after missing court

    A driver who allegedly killed two people in a crash while driving drunk in January 2020 has been charged with manslaughter and is now in jail after police found active warrants in his name during a separate incident.

  • Sixers surprise longtime anthem singer Ron Brooks with new wheelchair

    The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed back longtime anthem singer Ron Brooks with a new wheelchair before Sunday's game. (Credit: Philadelphia 76ers)

  • 34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

    Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Related: 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren't Even Worth the Buck Also See: 10...

  • Stimulus Update: Millions of Residents in These 4 States Will Receive Stimulus Payments in May

    While the American people can't count on receiving any additional stimulus funds from the federal government at current, that doesn't mean individual states have also put an end to their assistance. In fact, residents of the following four states can expect to receive additional stimulus payments in the month of May. Read on to find out the details surrounding the additional stimulus from each state and who qualifies. Golden State Stimulus I: Residents who normally receive California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) or file their taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) qualify for a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment.

  • AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and 17 Other Internet Companies Agree To Bring High-Speed Internet to More US Families Under Biden’s Infrastructure Plan

    The Biden administration has lined up some heavy telecom hitters to expand high-speed internet access to more Americans, as 20 internet providers -- including Comcast, AT&T and Verizon -- have...

  • Graham pushes to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, expand NATO

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday pushed to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism and called for the expansion of the Western security alliance NATO to deter the Kremlin from future invasions. Graham told “Fox News Sunday” guest host Bret Baier the U.S. was fighting “for the future of Europe” against Russia amid the…

  • Judge won't halt Arizona execution — at least for now

    A federal judge on Saturday refused to halt an Arizona execution planned for Wednesday after the state provided attorneys for convicted killer Clarence Dixon with documents outlining testing done on the drug it will use, but an additional flurry of last-minute court action could still lead to a delay. Arizona's lawyers contend it will not expire until August. Dixon's attorneys also plan to appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court a state judge's Tuesday ruling that while Dixon suffers from schizophrenia, he understands what is about to occur and is therefore competent to be executed.

  • All-Region Boys Coach of the Year: Ryan Bernardi brings championships to The Burlington School

    Ryan Bernardi's resume at The Burlington School includes two state titles and turning the Spartans into a nationally recognized program.

  • Mercedes-Benz CEO sees soaring demand, teases electrified AMG platform

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz is virtually sold out of electric cars as tight supply chains make it tough for the luxury carmaker to keep up with rising demand, its chief executive said on Monday. Asked about comments by rivals, including Volkswagen, that demand for electric vehicles was outstripping supply, Ola Kaellenius told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference: "That's largely true for us as well." Kaellenius said the customer response to the company's EQ family of electrified luxury vehicles had been "so tremendous that we're doing everything we can to get the cars to the customers as fast as we can".

  • Indian university rejects claim about 'free housing for Muslim students'

    Facebook posts circulating in India show a photo of student housing at a university that they claim is reserved for Muslim students free of charge. The claim is false; the picture shows payable accommodation at a different university that is reserved for female students regardless of religion. Both institutions told AFP they do not provide free housing to students based on religion."In this hostel, no Hindus or other religions can stay," reads a Facebook post shared on April 23."Islam students f

  • Lebanon's descent into turmoil: assassinations, war, financial collapse

    Lebanon holds an election on May 15 that could see a shift of power that sends shockwaves far beyond this small country squeezed between Syria and Israel. Lebanon's billionaire former premier Rafik al-Hariri is killed on Feb. 14 when a huge bomb explodes as his motorcade travels through Beirut; 21 others also die. Mass demonstrations erupt blaming the assassination on Syria, which had deployed troops during Lebanon's 15-year civil war and kept them there after it ended in 1990.

  • Peruvian beef stir-fry is fusion cooking at its best

    Peru’s lomo saltado is fusion cooking at its easiest and most approachable, a quick stir-fry of soy-marinated beef, tomatoes and hot peppers that reflects the country’s cultural — and culinary —influences, from Incan farmers to Chinese immigrants. Centuries later, an influx of indentured Chinese workers came, bringing ingredients such as soy sauce and ginger, as well as stir-frying. Chinese-Peruvian cuisine became known as chifa, and lomo saltado is standard on chifa menus (lomo refers to tenderloin, but various cuts of beef are used).

  • In Nebraska, a Trump-Inspired Candidate Cracks Open Divide in the GOP

    WAHOO, Neb. — In his run for governor of Nebraska, Charles Herbster is doing his best imitation of former President Donald Trump. His 90-minute stump speech is packed with complaints about people living in the country illegally, stories boasting of his business triumphs, a conspiracy theory connecting China, the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 election, and denials of the recent accusations that he’s groped women at political events. He even vows to clean up the “swamp” — but he means Lincoln,