New school bus tracking system at Rio Rancho Public Schools

The San Francisco-based startup has already made enormous progress by developing what it calls an “abstraction layer” between the satellite bus and payloads: It buys standard satellites from vendors like Airbus and LeoStella and outfits them with payloads from customers, saving them the hassle of purchasing, operating and managing their own hardware and ground segment network. In a new initiative the company is calling “virtual missions,” customers will be able to deploy their software apps onto a Loft satellite to leverage on-board sensors and compute nodes, analyze data as it is being collected and run a whole range of use cases. Loft has already flown several virtual missions on YAM-3, its satellite that was launched two years ago.