School bus, with two kids inside, struck by gunfire in Milwaukee, police say

A school bus, occupied with a 7-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, was struck by gunfire Tuesday on Milwaukee's north side, police say.

Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 3:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Meineke Avenue.

Police didn't mention a driver but said the bus was traveling east on Meineke when it was struck by gunfire.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

