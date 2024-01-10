School buses cancelled outside eastern Ontario's biggest cities

School buses are cancelled in most of the area of eastern Ontario, but not for most of its population. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC - image credit)

School buses are running in Ottawa, Kingston and Belleville and cancelled in most other parts of eastern Ontario on a deeply slushy Wednesday.

Winter storm, snow and rain warnings covered almost all of the Ottawa-Gatineau region Tuesday. All but a snowfall warning for Mont-Laurier were done by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The storm generally included the mix of snow, ice and rain predicted.

Messy roads mean school bus cancellations for all schools overseen by Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario, the Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium and the Consortium de transport scolaire de l'Est.

There are partial cancellations elsewhere: the Consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa is only running buses in Ottawa, Kingston and Trenton and the Tri-Board consortium has concentrated closures in its north, running them in places such as Belleville, Kingston and Tweed.

Ottawa's school buses are running. Western Quebec school boards and service centres are running buses, but say to expect delays.

The capital got about nine centimetres of snow and two millimetres of rain at its international airport Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

A winter parking ban is in place there from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while a similar Gatineau ban is in place until further notice.

Ottawa's forecast to remain above zero Wednesday until the evening.