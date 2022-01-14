School cafeteria fight ends with mom arrested for using mace on student, NC cops say

A cafeteria fight at a North Carolina high school ended with a student’s mother in handcuffs after she sprayed mace on one of the teens involved, according to the Asheville Police Department.

It happened Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Asheville High School, which has an enrollment of 995 students in grades 9 through 12, according to Public School Review.

Investigators say multiple school resource officers responded after a fight erupted among “students in the cafeteria.”

Police did not say how many students were involved or what started the brawl.

It was after the fight that a parent got involved, police said in a news release.

“Tiffany Pickens was charged with assault on a child after she sprayed mace on another student as she picked up her child at the school following the fight,” officials said.

“Pickens was arrested and transported to Buncombe County Detention Center where she was released on a written promise.”

Emergency Medical Services was called “to check on the welfare of the student” hit with mace, police said. The condition of the student was not released.

Student hospitalized after coming into contact with downed power line, NC school says

Two large alligators tumble out of SUV after teen driver crashes, Florida cops say

‘Speed competition’ ends with teen driver dead and his competitor charged, NC cops say