Here’s how school cafeterias in the Columbus area did in their latest health inspections
Many Columbus-area school cafeterias underwent health inspections in the last two months, and the Ledger-Enquirer compiled a list of the latest scores.
Schools from Columbus, Phenix City, Smiths Station, Harris County and Chattahoochee County are included in the list with scores pulled from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In Georgia, food establishments receive one of four letter grades that are assigned based on how many points are deducted from 100:
“A” grades mean food safety is excellent is achieved by receiving 90-100 points
“B’s” are issued when there is “satisfactory compliance” with the business receiving 80-89 points
“C’s” mean there is marginal compliance and applied to scores between 70-79
“U’s” represent unsatisfactory compliance and are applied to scores of 69 or less.
Establishments that receive a “C” or “U” food safety grade will have at least one additional routine inspection added in a twelve month period, according to state law.
Alabama state law generally requires food service establishments to be inspected at least three times a year depending on the type of food being prepared.
Establishments are placed in one of four categories that determine the reinspection schedule and use of enforcement actions:
Scores of 85 to 100 are considered to be satisfactory compliance and inspected on a routine schedule
Establishments that score between 70 to 84 require a follow-up inspection within 60 days
Scores of 60-69 require follow-up and reinspection within 48 hours
Establishments that score below 60 are closed immediately
No school in Georgia or Alabama received an unsatisfactory score or required a follow-up inspection.
Here are the most recent school cafeterias health inspection scores.
Muscogee County public schools
Elementary schools with perfect scores
Allen
Blanchard
Brewer
Britt David
Clubview
Dawson
Dimon
Dorothy Height
Double Churches
Downtown
Eagle Ridge
Forrest Road
Fox
Gentian
Johnson
Key
Lonnie Jackson
Martin Luther King
Matthews
Midland Academy
North Columbus
Reese Road
River Road
South Columbus
St. Mary’s
Waddell
Wesley Heights
Wynnton
Other elementary schools
Davis, 91
Georgetown, 96
Hannan, 96
Rigdon Road, 96
Middle schools
Aaron Cohn, 96
Arnold, 96
Baker, 100
Blackmon Road, 96
Double Churches, 100
East Columbus, 100
Eddy, 100
Fort, 99
Midland, 91
Richards, 100
Veterans Memorial, 100
High schools
Carver, 100
Columbus, 100
Hardaway, 100
Jordan, 100
Kendrick, 100
Northside, 100
Shaw, 99
Spencer, 100
Others
Marshall Success Center, 100
Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts, 100
St. Elmo Center for the Gifted, 100
Harris County
Creekside, 100
Harris County Carver Middle School, 100
Harris County High School, 100
Mulberry Creek, 100
New Mountain Hill, 100
Park, 100
Pine Ridge, 100
Chattahoochee County
Chattahoochee County Education Center - 100
Chattahoochee County Middle/High School - 87 (Residue on chute of ice machine, food items kept at incorrect temperatures)
Phenix City
Central Freshman Academy - 100
Central High School - 100
Creative Learning Center - 100
Creekside Early Learning Center - 100
Culinary Arts Center - 100
Lakewood Elementary School - 100
Lakewood Primary School - 100
Meadowlane Elementary School - 100
Phenix City Elementary School - 100
Phenix City Intermediate School - 100
Phenix City Special Education - 100
Ridgecrest Elementary School - 100
Sherwood Elementary School - 100
South Girard School - 100
Success Academy - 100
The Brick - 100
Westview Elementary School - 100
Russell County
Dixie Elementary School - 100
Ladonia Elementary School - 100
Mount Olive Elementary School - 100
Oliver Elementary School - 100
Russell County High School - 100
Russell County Middle School - 100
Smiths Station
East Smiths Station Elementary School - 100
Smiths Station High School - 100
Smiths Station Junior High School - 100
South Smiths Station Elementary School - 100
West Smiths Station Elementary School - 100
Private schools
Brookstone - 96
Calvary Christian - 100
Glenwood - 100
Pacelli Catholic High School - 100
St. Anne’s School - 100
St. Luke Early Learning Center - 100
St. Luke Ministry Center - 100