Here’s how school cafeterias in the Columbus area did in their latest health inspections

Many Columbus-area school cafeterias underwent health inspections in the last two months, and the Ledger-Enquirer compiled a list of the latest scores.

Schools from Columbus, Phenix City, Smiths Station, Harris County and Chattahoochee County are included in the list with scores pulled from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In Georgia, food establishments receive one of four letter grades that are assigned based on how many points are deducted from 100:

“A” grades mean food safety is excellent is achieved by receiving 90-100 points

“B’s” are issued when there is “satisfactory compliance” with the business receiving 80-89 points

“C’s” mean there is marginal compliance and applied to scores between 70-79

“U’s” represent unsatisfactory compliance and are applied to scores of 69 or less.

Establishments that receive a “C” or “U” food safety grade will have at least one additional routine inspection added in a twelve month period, according to state law.

Alabama state law generally requires food service establishments to be inspected at least three times a year depending on the type of food being prepared.

Establishments are placed in one of four categories that determine the reinspection schedule and use of enforcement actions:

Scores of 85 to 100 are considered to be satisfactory compliance and inspected on a routine schedule

Establishments that score between 70 to 84 require a follow-up inspection within 60 days

Scores of 60-69 require follow-up and reinspection within 48 hours

Establishments that score below 60 are closed immediately

No school in Georgia or Alabama received an unsatisfactory score or required a follow-up inspection.

Here are the most recent school cafeterias health inspection scores.

Muscogee County public schools

Elementary schools with perfect scores

Allen

Blanchard

Brewer

Britt David

Clubview

Dawson

Dimon

Dorothy Height

Double Churches

Downtown

Eagle Ridge

Forrest Road

Fox

Gentian

Johnson

Key

Lonnie Jackson

Martin Luther King

Matthews

Midland Academy

North Columbus

Reese Road

River Road

South Columbus

St. Mary’s

Waddell

Wesley Heights

Wynnton

Other elementary schools

Davis, 91

Georgetown, 96

Hannan, 96

Rigdon Road, 96

Middle schools

Aaron Cohn, 96

Arnold, 96

Baker, 100

Blackmon Road, 96

Double Churches, 100

East Columbus, 100

Eddy, 100

Fort, 99

Midland, 91

Richards, 100

Veterans Memorial, 100

High schools

Carver, 100

Columbus, 100

Hardaway, 100

Jordan, 100

Kendrick, 100

Northside, 100

Shaw, 99

Spencer, 100

Others

Marshall Success Center, 100

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts, 100

St. Elmo Center for the Gifted, 100

Harris County

Creekside, 100

Harris County Carver Middle School, 100

Harris County High School, 100

Mulberry Creek, 100

New Mountain Hill, 100

Park, 100

Pine Ridge, 100

Chattahoochee County

Chattahoochee County Education Center - 100

Chattahoochee County Middle/High School - 87 (Residue on chute of ice machine, food items kept at incorrect temperatures)

Phenix City

Central Freshman Academy - 100

Central High School - 100

Creative Learning Center - 100

Creekside Early Learning Center - 100

Culinary Arts Center - 100

Lakewood Elementary School - 100

Lakewood Primary School - 100

Meadowlane Elementary School - 100

Phenix City Elementary School - 100

Phenix City Intermediate School - 100

Phenix City Special Education - 100

Ridgecrest Elementary School - 100

Sherwood Elementary School - 100

South Girard School - 100

Success Academy - 100

The Brick - 100

Westview Elementary School - 100

Russell County

Dixie Elementary School - 100

Ladonia Elementary School - 100

Mount Olive Elementary School - 100

Oliver Elementary School - 100

Russell County High School - 100

Russell County Middle School - 100

Smiths Station

East Smiths Station Elementary School - 100

Smiths Station High School - 100

Smiths Station Junior High School - 100

South Smiths Station Elementary School - 100

West Smiths Station Elementary School - 100

Private schools

Brookstone - 96

Calvary Christian - 100

Glenwood - 100

Pacelli Catholic High School - 100

St. Anne’s School - 100

St. Luke Early Learning Center - 100

St. Luke Ministry Center - 100