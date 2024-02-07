How school cafeterias can shape student mental health, and what Wisconsin is doing about it

Since kindergarten, William Pickard has battled hunger at school. Now a junior at Hamilton High School on Milwaukee’s southwest side, he’s working with school district leaders to leave the school cafeterias better than he found them.

“I haven’t always had a meal available back at home,” Pickard said. “There’s a lot of stress not knowing where your next meal comes from."

Like Pickard experienced, experts have found that school cafeterias have an important role to play in students' mental health. Food scarcity can cause stress, anxiety and eating disorders. Ultra-processed foods have been linked to depression, while some whole foods can boost serotonin, which improves mood.

Camila Martin, a pediatric clinical nutritionist for UW-Health with a background in school nutrition, said that for many families, a school meal is the most healthful one their child will eat that day. About one in nine children face hunger in Wisconsin, according to Feeding America.

"People are having to make decisions, hard decisions, on what they're able to get," Martin said. "So they ended up purchasing lower quality food that will just fill them up."

Food insecurity can be a major source of stress for both caregivers and children.

"That anxiety around it has really significant impacts on like headaches on behavioral issues, difficulty concentrating, mental health issues, fatigue," Martin said. "So that's the really challenging side because when we have this like underlying anxiety ... how is a child going to be able to focus in school?"

That's part of why Pickard and his peers at Youth Empowered in the Struggle have been advocating since 2022 for better school meals. They've pushed Milwaukee Public Schools as the district works to serve fewer pre-packaged meals and provide more nutritious options for students.

School districts across Wisconsin each have their own way of running their school meal programs but they face common challenges, including finding fresh ingredients, budgeting for a full staff of food service workers, and making sure all students can afford the meals.

Despite these challenges, districts are finding creative ways to incorporate from-scratch cooking and fresh ingredients into recipes.

Staffing, equipment are large barriers to getting scratch-cooked school meals

Bobbie Guyette, the supervisor of school nutrition at the School District of New Richmond and the president of the School Nutrition Association of Wisconsin, said she's concerned about the amount of processed foods in the American food system overall, not just in schools.

“Even though we make things whole grain, low fat, low sodium, the fact is, many things are still processed,” she said.

“If you can make something partly from scratch or all the way from scratch, that is an amazingly huge benefit for nutrition and for kids and growing bodies and minds,” she continued.

Making from-scratch meals is not possible for some schools.

The cafeteria may have a kitchen that's capable only of reheating already-cooked food or serving meals that don't need any preparation. And if a school does have a production kitchen — capable of making food from scratch and handling raw ingredients — it may be hampered by staffing, since that kind of cooking requires more labor.

Guyette said that while it’s not uncommon for larger school districts to have at least one production kitchen, staffing can be a big barrier to doing scratch cooking, regardless of the kitchen. It requires more labor than reheating pre-made meals.

Nationwide, school nutrition departments are struggling with sufficient staffing. Over 90% of school districts consider staffing shortages a challenge, according to a nationwide survey of school districts by the School Nutrition Association.

Kindergarten students at Suamico Elementary School go through the hot lunch line in 2023.

To help, Guyette has looked to what she calls “speed scratch,” which is a combination of cooking and pre-made foods.

For example, the district will make macaroni and cheese, with employees boiling the noodles themselves and doctoring up a pre-made cheese sauce. It’s not completely from scratch, but they also aren’t just reheating a frozen meal.

The Howard-Suamico School District, just outside Green Bay, is upgrading its equipment and training staff members so the district can do more scratch cooking in the future.

Howard-Suamico makes a lot of soups from scratch, like chili and chicken dumpling, and is working toward cooking with locally-sourced beef.

“It's a process and it’s steps — one layer after the next layer after the next — and it takes months to get pieces of equipment and to be able to then process (food) effectively,” said Laura Rowell, the district’s director of school nutrition.

Milwaukee Public Schools restoring some production kitchens

Everything changed for MPS school cafeterias in 2020.

Before the pandemic, more than 60 MPS schools had production kitchens, according to Omer Abdullah, director of school nutrition services for MPS. Then, school closed, staff left, supply chains broke, and Abdullah was suddenly spending every day delivering packaged meals to students himself.

It was that way throughout the 2021-22 school year, he said. Even though the district relied heavily on packaged meals, which he acknowledged is not ideal, he’s proud his staff was able to keep students fed each day. They were compensating for 250 vacant staff positions, he said. At the end of the year, they had only 21 production kitchens.

In the last school year, Abdullah said, the district has worked to hire more staff, reducing the number of vacant food services positions to 150. The district also relies on a staffing service, Goodwill TalentBridge, to temporarily fill most of those vacancies. Now there are 35 production kitchens.

Abdullah hopes to have 50 production kitchens by the end of this school year, and eventually, to have them in the vast majority of schools. MPS is using a chunk of its federal pandemic relief aid for kitchen equipment to get to the 50 mark this year.

Students meet outside the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association office before marching to the Milwaukee Public School's central office to call for better school meals, holding a sign that reads, u0022Raises for MPS food service workers.u0022

Pickard and other students from Youth Empowered in the Struggle are holding Abdullah to it. The group, the youth arm of Voces de la Frontera, advocates for the rights of immigrants, workers and students. In 2022, the students launched their “school lunch justice” campaign.

The students said they were seeing milk past its expiration date, undercooked meats, rotten apples, and mushiness in the pre-packed meals where moisture builds up. They called for fresh meals cooked in their schools, more options and accommodations for religious practices, larger portions, higher wages for cafeteria workers, and regular meetings with board members and administrators about the issue.

In a conference room at the MPS administration building on a January night, they had one of those meetings, and they brought questions for Abdullah. They wanted to know how the equipment purchases were going, how staffing levels were looking, and whether MPS was offering food service assistant opportunities to advance to managers.

Abby Mueller, a sophomore at Hamilton High School, pointed out that sometimes when the buses run late, students can’t make it to the cafeteria for breakfast before they stop serving it. Abdullah said it’s on his to-do list to work on arrangements for students running late.

Zaiire, a junior at Riverside University High School who preferred not to give her last name, said she’s happy with some of the changes made so far, including more vegetarian options and religious accommodations.

“We’ve had some of our demands answered, and I think it’s going to keep going well," Zaiire said. “We’re actually getting some change.”

Mueller said that ever since MPS added lettuce and tomato to the previously plain chicken sandwich, she’s noticed more people eating it.

Abdullah has been happy with feedback, too. He brought printouts of emails he’d received from food service staff about a new provision. Subject line: “Students loved it.” Email message: “Bake Potato bar is a hit.”

Sustainable Kitchens helps Wisconsin districts convert to scratch with local ingredients and taste tests

Many school food service departments don’t have the equipment or capacity to make meals from scratch.

But helping schools create scratch kitchens and develop recipes that students will eat and enjoy is exactly what Justin Johnson does with his organization, Sustainable Kitchens. The organization takes restaurants, hospitals and schools through the process of switching to production kitchens, focusing on making meals sustainably using local ingredients.

“It's one thing to partner with the local farm and get the actual produce into the school,” Johnson said. “But where we can have some impact is what happens to it when it gets there.”

Sustainable Kitchens, which started in 2015, has worked with 11 districts and schools, including the Sheboygan Area and Madison Metropolitan school districts.

A sampling of prepped meals is seen at Bay View Middle School in Howard. Bay View's nutrition department uses hydroponic towers to grow fresh lettuce that is incorporated into school lunches.

A key component of transforming school food departments to scratch cooking is ensuring the kids will actually eat the meals.

“It's all for naught if the kids don't like it, and so I think that a lot of schools sort of get into this rut of ‘Well, we don't want to put all the work in for something that they're not even going to like,’” Johnson said.

Before putting a recipe on the menu, they have students taste and rate them. By having this student buy-in, Johnson and his team can incorporate more complex flavors and recipes into school meals.

“You would think these kids are not going to respond well to something like Mongolian beef or jambalaya or like a ramen noodle bowl or things like that,” he said. “And the feedback is always just overwhelmingly positive.”

Because schools are then making fresher meals approved by the kids, districts that Sustainable Kitchens has worked with see an increase in the number of students getting school meals. That, in turn, helps food service departments continue that work since they rely on the number of students participating to stay afloat.

Schools and farms connect through new state efforts

Maggie Pandl, a public health nutritionist for the state Department of Public Instruction, said pre-wrapped meals are uncommon in Wisconsin, except for some of the larger districts. But even in production kitchens, many of the products aren’t made from scratch.

Pandl’s team is working to promote more from-scratch cooking to provide more nutrition and reduce the use of processed foods. The biggest barrier is labor, she said, but ingredients have also been a problem. When the pandemic disrupted supply chains, Pandl said, it made it even more valuable to have relationships with local vendors and farmers.

The DPI team is working with April Yancer, the Farm to School & Institution Program specialist for the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, who is the state’s farm to school coordinator. The group holds monthly Marketplace Meetings where school districts share what foods they need, and local suppliers share what they can provide.

Kindergarten students at Suamico Elementary School go through the hot lunch line in 2023.

Schools can also use the Wisconsin Local Foods Database to search for farms that can provide what they need.

New this year, Yancer’s team is launching a grant program that will provide between $10,000 and $40,000 for farm-to-school projects. Schools can use the funds for salaries, equipment and supplies for projects like school gardens, finding suppliers, nutrition education or taste-testing.

The grant money comes from one-time federal funding. Yancer hopes to find long-term funding, if proven successful. The hope is that the grants spark a team of people to come together in a school community around the issue.

“What we see as a common barrier is there is a farm-to-school champion who pulls together a farm-to-school activity but championing something as an individual can’t sustain indefinitely,” she said. “One of our goals with this is to support that champion to find their partners and their teams.”

Green Bay area schools use hydroponic towers to get fresh produce

Fork Farms, a Green Bay-based company, makes hydroponic growing towers that allow fresh produce to grow indoors, year-round. Their towers can be found in over 1,000 schools across the state including in Milwaukee, Green Bay and the Fox Cities.

In Howard-Suamico, there are 29 towers to grow fresh lettuce, supplementing what the district has to purchase from out of state.

The district gets its lettuce from Arizona or as far away as California. It has to be driven across the country to Brown County ― 2,000 miles from the source.

Having the lettuce grown on site will help the district navigate shortages like one it experienced last winter.

“We couldn't even get romaine or different types of green lettuces,” Rowell said.

Lettuce grows in a hydroponic tower on Jan. 18 at Bay View Middle School in Howard Bay View's nutrition department uses the fresh lettuce in school lunches.

The district estimates that the towers will grow a third of the lettuce it uses each year, cutting down on the distance from farm to fork and giving students direct access to the growing process.

Students take part in growing the lettuce by testing the water’s pH levels, watering and monitoring the plants. Getting kids to eat leafy greens isn’t always the easiest task, but studies show that when kids have an active hand in growing their food, they're more likely to eat it.

Aside from growing fresh lettuce, the district is finding other ways to bring in local, fresh ingredients. For example, the district has served kids fresh cheese curds from Springside Cheese in Oconto Falls for the last three years and apples from Thyes Orchard in Luxemburg.

“A lot of them haven't tasted a squeaky cheese, and they wonder why it’s squeaky because it's so fresh,” said David Schneider, an AmeriCorps volunteer with the district. “(The cheese curds) actually come here, and they're still warm because they're just made that morning.”

Universal free meals could also improve mental health

Rep. Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay, is a vocal proponent of getting fresh, local foods into school meals as well as making those meals universally free at both private and public schools.

Eight states, including Wisconsin neighbors Minnesota and Michigan, have passed universal free school meal laws.

Shelton recently re-introduced a bill that would reimburse schools for all meals they provide to students, not just those under the national free and reduced-cost lunch program.

“We know that kids who are hungry can't learn, and we know that there are universal benefits when all kids have access to free breakfast and free lunch,” she said.

Students at Suamico Elementary School enjoy their hot lunch in this 2023 file photo.

Research shows that having access to free school meals can improve student academic performance and attendance and decrease behavioral incidents.

The bill would allocate about $120 million in funding to cover these costs. The state Department of Public Instruction requested this same amount in the 2023-25 biennium budget, and it was included in the governor’s budget proposal. However, it was stripped from the final budget.

This additional funding would also help school meal departments get more local produce into meals and get the equipment, and staff, to do more from-scratch cooking, according to Guyette and Shelton.

For Guyette, the bill would result in about $300,000 more for her department, which would allow her to get new equipment, train staff and incorporate more local ingredients.

“There’s many programs across the state that have been able to advance their programs with scratch cooking, and local food, purchasing new equipment, increasing wages, all of these things," she said. "But it is going to come to a screeching halt if we don’t see more funding."

Some of the pushback Shelton has received against universal free school meals is that if the quality of school meals is lacking, why expand them?

Lettuce grows in a hydroponic tower at Bay View Middle School in Howard. Bay View uses the fresh lettuce in school lunches.

“Why would we want to expand a school meal system that is reliant heavily on processed foods, often the kids don't want to eat or the quantities are too small or it's not fresh?” Shelton said. “What's really important here is to remind people that one of the main reasons why this meal system is the way that it is is a lack of consistent, sustainable funding that really allows us to build the kind of food system we know kids and families deserve.”

Shelton is also working to change the incentives for farm-to-school grants. The grants help schools partner with local farmers to get fresh produce for school meals. Under current law, districts that have innovative proposals get preference for the grants. Shelton wants to shift that focus to districts that have a high number of low-income students on free and reduced-cost lunch.

“When kids are exposed to fresh fruits and vegetables, at an early age, that reflect their culture and their diversity in our community, that really helps to build healthy behaviors and lifestyle choices throughout their lifespan,” Shelton said.

