School canceled due to weather in Springfield, surrounding districts Tuesday
Springfield Public Schools canceled classes today, with the district citing "winter weather and the forecast for slick roads, especially during the afternoon commute."
Notice of the closure was sent about 5:15 a.m. On Monday, district officials had said they would not make a decision about canceling school until talking with with the National Weather Service and the Missouri Department of Transportation early this morning.
The school closure applies to both in-person and live virtual classes. Information about other activities and athletics will be shared via the district’s social media platforms, according to a message sent to parents and others. For more information, see the district website at sps.org.
Ozark, Willard and Logan-Rogersville school districts were among those that also canceled classes, while Nixa, Republic and Strafford announced they would have a virtual learning day.
