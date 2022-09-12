Update: ‘School is clear.’ Riverbank High on lockdown over disturbing graffiti in bathroom

Riverbank High School was on lockdown Monday morning as deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and Riverbank Police Services investigated a “suspicious circumstances” call.

At 9:30 a.m., deputies got a call from the school principal about graffiti found on a bathroom wall. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said the graffiti is “threatening in nature.” At 11:29 a.m., Riverbank police posted an update that the school was clear.

The school is located in the 6200 block of Claus Road in Riverbank.

“Out of an abundant of caution, the school has been placed in a temporary lockdown while law enforcement stands-by to assist school staff with an administrative safety security sweep,” said an earlier post on the Riverbank Police Services Facebook page. “Nothing unusual or out of the ordinary has been located as of the writing of this posting.”