School closes after thieves raid building for metal

A school has been forced to close after “considerable” vandalism caused by copper and lead thieves.

Lacon Childe School in Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire, shut its doors on Thursday after the incident overnight on Wednesday damaged the building’s electrics, staff said.

Katie Jones, executive head of the Shropshire Gateway Educational Trust, said all pupils were learning from home on Thursday.

Children in years 10 and 11 would return to the school on Friday but others would remain at home while repair work was carried out to affected parts of the building.

“Lacon Childe School has had considerable vandalism overnight motivated by copper and lead theft and it has affected the electrical power on the site," Ms Jones said.

"The safety and education of pupils continues to be our priority with home learning today, home learning for key stage three tomorrow and on site learning for key stage four tomorrow."

She said the trust was working hard to ensure children could return to the school full time after half term.

West Mercia Police has been approached for a response

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links