School closings: 400+ NE Ohio schools closed on Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – With a winter storm expected to bring a round of heavy snow, hundreds of Northeast Ohio school districts have canceled classes on Friday.

The Akron Public School District confirmed the snow day around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Parents and students were asked to keep up with updates on the district’s website or social media.

Parking Bans: Don’t park on these city streets

As of 3 a.m. Friday, there was no word yet from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Other large public school districts closed Friday include: Avon Lake City Schools, Parma City Schools, Barberton City Schools, Brooklyn City Schools, Brunswick City Schools, Elyria City Schools and Lorain City Schools, among others.

Find a list of area school closings right here.

A winter storm warning is now in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties. Keep up with weather coverage here.

