School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 29
Some school systems in Western North Carolina are closed or operating on delays Jan. 29 because of a winter storm that affected parts of the region.
Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay.
Macon County Schools: Two-hour delay for Nantahala School.
Madison County Schools: Two-hour delay.
Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay.
Watauga County Schools: Two-hour delay.
Yancey County Schools: Closed, remote learning day.
Check back for updates.
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 29