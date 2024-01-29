School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 29

Staff reports

Some school systems in Western North Carolina are closed or operating on delays Jan. 29 because of a winter storm that affected parts of the region.

  • Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay.

  • Macon County Schools: Two-hour delay for Nantahala School.

  • Madison County Schools: Two-hour delay.

  • Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay.

  • Watauga County Schools: Two-hour delay.

  • Yancey County Schools: Closed, remote learning day.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 29