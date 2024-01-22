Some school systems in Western North Carolina are closed or operating on delays Jan. 22 because of inclement weather and poor road conditions.

Avery County Schools: Closed, optional work day.

Buncombe County Schools: Erwin District, two-hour delay.

Macon County Schools: Two-hour delay for Nantahala School.

Madison County Schools: Closed, optional teacher work day.

Mitchell County Schools: Closed, Schedule 3 teacher work day.

Watauga County Schools: Closed, inclement weather remote learning.

Yancey County Schools: Closed, optional teacher work day.

More: How much snow did Asheville, WNC get? Blue Ridge Parkway closed; subzero wind chill

Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 22