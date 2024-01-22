School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 22
Some school systems in Western North Carolina are closed or operating on delays Jan. 22 because of inclement weather and poor road conditions.
Avery County Schools: Closed, optional work day.
Buncombe County Schools: Erwin District, two-hour delay.
Macon County Schools: Two-hour delay for Nantahala School.
Madison County Schools: Closed, optional teacher work day.
Mitchell County Schools: Closed, Schedule 3 teacher work day.
Watauga County Schools: Closed, inclement weather remote learning.
Yancey County Schools: Closed, optional teacher work day.
More: How much snow did Asheville, WNC get? Blue Ridge Parkway closed; subzero wind chill
Check back for updates.
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 22