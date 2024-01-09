School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 9

Staff reports
Many school systems across Western North Carolina have announced opening delays or closures for Jan. 9 because of potential inclement weather.

  • A-B Tech: Two hour delay

  • Asheville City Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Buncombe County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Graham County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Haywood County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Jackson County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Macon County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Madison County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • McDowell County Schools: Closed, optional workday

  • Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Polk County Schools: Closed, optional teacher workday

  • Swain County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Transylvania County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Yancey County Schools: Two-hour delay

