School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 9
Many school systems across Western North Carolina have announced opening delays or closures for Jan. 9 because of potential inclement weather.
A-B Tech: Two hour delay
Asheville City Schools: Two-hour delay
Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay
Buncombe County Schools: Two-hour delay
Graham County Schools: Two-hour delay
Haywood County Schools: Two-hour delay
Jackson County Schools: Two-hour delay
Macon County Schools: Two-hour delay
Madison County Schools: Two-hour delay
McDowell County Schools: Closed, optional workday
Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay
Polk County Schools: Closed, optional teacher workday
Swain County Schools: Two-hour delay
Transylvania County Schools: Two-hour delay
Yancey County Schools: Two-hour delay
