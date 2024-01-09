School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 9

Many school systems across Western North Carolina have announced opening delays or closures for Jan. 9 because of potential inclement weather.

A-B Tech: Two hour delay

Asheville City Schools: Two-hour delay

Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay

Buncombe County Schools: Two-hour delay

Graham County Schools: Two-hour delay

Haywood County Schools: Two-hour delay

Jackson County Schools: Two-hour delay

Macon County Schools: Two-hour delay

Madison County Schools: Two-hour delay

McDowell County Schools: Closed, optional workday

Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay

Polk County Schools: Closed, optional teacher workday

Swain County Schools: Two-hour delay

Transylvania County Schools: Two-hour delay

Yancey County Schools: Two-hour delay

