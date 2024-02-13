School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Feb. 13
Some school systems in Western North Carolina are closed or operating on delays Feb. 13 because of inclement that affected parts of the region.
Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay.
Macon County Schools: Two-hour delay for Nantahala School.
Madison County Schools: Closed, remote learning day, optional teacher work day.
Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay.
Watauga County Schools: Two-hour delay.
Yancey County Schools: Two-hour delay.
