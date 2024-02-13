Some school systems in Western North Carolina are closed or operating on delays Feb. 13 because of inclement that affected parts of the region.

Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay.

Macon County Schools: Two-hour delay for Nantahala School.

Madison County Schools: Closed, remote learning day, optional teacher work day.

Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay.

Watauga County Schools: Two-hour delay.

Yancey County Schools: Two-hour delay.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Feb. 13