School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 31

Some school systems in Western North Carolina are closed or operating on delays Jan. 31 because of a winter storm that affected parts of the region.

  • Avery County Schools: Closed, optional teacher work day.

  • Graham County Schools: Two-hour delay.

  • Jackson County Schools: Two-hour delay for Blue Ridge District.

  • Macon County Schools: Two-hour delay for Nantahala School.

  • Madison County Schools: Closed, remote learning day.

  • Mitchell County Schools: Closed, remote education day.

  • Transylvania County Schools: Two-hour delay.

  • Watauga County Schools: Closed, optional teacher work day.

  • Yancey County Schools: Closed, remote learning day.

