School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 16
Some school systems in Western North Carolina are closed or operating on delays Jan. 16 because of a snowstorm Jan. 15 and the potential for more snow overnight and icy roads in the morning.
Avery County Schools: Closed.
Jackson County Schools: Closed, optional workday for staff.
Madison County Schools: Closed, remote learning day, optional teacher work day.
Yancey County Schools: Closed, optional teacher workday.
Check back for updates.
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 16