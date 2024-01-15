School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 16

Staff reports

Some school systems in Western North Carolina are closed or operating on delays Jan. 16 because of a snowstorm Jan. 15 and the potential for more snow overnight and icy roads in the morning.

Avery County Schools: Closed.

Jackson County Schools: Closed, optional workday for staff.

Madison County Schools: Closed, remote learning day, optional teacher work day.

Yancey County Schools: Closed, optional teacher workday.

Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 16

Recommended Stories