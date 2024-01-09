School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 10
Some school systems in Western North Carolina are operating on delays or are closed Jan. 10 because of the aftermath of Jan. 9 storms and the potential for overnight snow, or icy or obstructed roads in the morning.
Asheville City Schools: Two-hour delay
Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay
Buncombe County Schools: Two-hour delay
Graham County Schools: Two-hour delay
Haywood County Schools: Closed, remote learning day, optional work day
Henderson County Schools: Two-hour delay
Jackson County Schools: Two hour delay
Macon County Schools: Three-hour delay
Madison County Schools: Two-hour delay
Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay
Swan County Schools: Two-hour delay
Transylvania County Schools: Two-hour delay
Yancey County Schools: Three-hour delay
Check back for updates
