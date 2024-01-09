Some school systems in Western North Carolina are operating on delays or are closed Jan. 10 because of the aftermath of Jan. 9 storms and the potential for overnight snow, or icy or obstructed roads in the morning.

Asheville City Schools: Two-hour delay

Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay

Buncombe County Schools: Two-hour delay

Graham County Schools: Two-hour delay

Haywood County Schools: Closed, remote learning day, optional work day

Henderson County Schools: Two-hour delay

Jackson County Schools: Two hour delay

Macon County Schools: Three-hour delay

Madison County Schools: Two-hour delay

Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay

Swan County Schools: Two-hour delay

Transylvania County Schools: Two-hour delay

Yancey County Schools: Three-hour delay

Check back for updates

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 10