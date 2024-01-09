School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 10

Staff reports
Some school systems in Western North Carolina are operating on delays or are closed Jan. 10 because of the aftermath of Jan. 9 storms and the potential for overnight snow, or icy or obstructed roads in the morning.

  • Asheville City Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Buncombe County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Graham County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Haywood County Schools: Closed, remote learning day, optional work day

  • Henderson County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Jackson County Schools: Two hour delay

  • Macon County Schools: Three-hour delay

  • Madison County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Swan County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Transylvania County Schools: Two-hour delay

  • Yancey County Schools: Three-hour delay

