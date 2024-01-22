School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 23

Some school systems in Western North Carolina are closed or operating on delays Jan. 23 because of inclement weather and poor road conditions.

Avery County Schools: Closed, optional work day for faculty and staff.

Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay.

Watauga County Schools: Two-hour delay.

Yancey County Schools: Two-hour delay.

Check back for updates.

