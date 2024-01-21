School closings: Sumner County Schools closed on Monday due to icy roads

Schools in at least one Middle Tennessee district will be closed on Monday as the region continues to face temperatures below freezing and some dangerous road conditions.

Sumner County Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 22, Director of Schools Scott Langford announced in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

Langord said in a video attached to the post that he made the decision after driving around the county and finding that many side roads are still iced over.

"Y'all, the roads have been tough this week," Langford said. "[Road crews] have worked endlessly trying to make sure they could get our roads back to snuff. But when it's sub-zero temperatures or close to zero temperatures, salt doesn't work and it just takes a little time."

Langford said he's hopeful that schools will be open on Tuesday and that the school district will make an announcement by 5 p.m. Monday.

