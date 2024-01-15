School closings tomorrow? What we know about Fort Worth-area ISD schedules for Tuesday

Report weather-related closings to the Star-Telegram by email: closings@star-telegram.com.

Much of North Texas awoke to a light dusting of snow Monday, the second day of the dangerously cold winter blast that has most of the Lone Star state in its grips. Being the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, schools and many offices were already closed.

But will schools be closed Tuesday in Tarrant County and North Texas because of snow, freezing temperatures or wind chill? As of Monday morning, none of the ISDs had announced schedule changes for Tuesday, but that could change.

Check back here for any closings or delays Tuesday. Here’s what we know so far:

Aledo: The district will notify the community by 5:30 a.m. the day of scheduled classes if needed. A spokesperson said the district will monitor weather and road conditions for Tuesday as always when there could be inclement weather headed our way.

Arlington: The Arlington school district “will monitor forecasts and conditions regarding Tuesday,” spokesperson Anita Foster said.

Azle: There was no Tuesday closure announcement.

Birdville: The district usually makes a decision about delaying or closing by 5:30 a.m. the day of classes. If the superintendent decides to delay or close schools, the district’s phone messaging system will be activated and the radio and television stations will be notified. Also, the district will post this information on the website, Facebook, Twitter, Birdville ISD News and the main voicemail at 817-547-5700. BISD posts these notifications only if school is delayed or closed — not if it is open as usual. Visit birdvilleschools.net/weatherprocedures for more information.

Burleson :No Tuesday closure announcement.

Carroll: The district monitors conditions with the city of Southlake’s Emergency Management team and should keep parents posted. Any changes to schedules will be communicated before 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Weather-related school closings and delays will be communicated to employees and parents via the district’s emergency telephone notification system. To update your emergency contact information, contact your child’s school. Follow @Carrollisd on X for immediate alerts and notices using the #SAFEdragon hashtag. The district will also post closings to the district’s website, Facebook page and Mobile Dragon app.

Castleberry: In the event of a delay or closure due to weather, the district will communicate this information by following the emergency procedure outlined on their website. Parents should continue to check the district website, social media sites and Canvas for updates. To update your contact information for use with the mass-messaging system, visit the Contact Preferences page.

Crowley: The Crowley school district considers the following before making a decision that alters normal schedules: All road conditions (including rural bus routes and whether buses/cars can safely travel), existing accumulation of snow and ice, the rate and expected duration of precipitation, parking lot and sidewalk conditions and weather predictions. “Safety will always be our top priority when faced with decisions about school closing due to weather,” a spokesperson said. The official decision as to whether classes will be held will be made by the superintendent. When buses are canceled or schools are closed, CISD will inform families by 5 a.m.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw: If the district is going to have a late start Tuesday, that decision would more than likely be made on Monday, a spokesperson said. EMS ISD leaders will closely monitor the forecast and weather conditions over the long holiday weekend. Decisions to delay or close school due to weather are based on the most current information available. They work closely with local emergency management personnel including the National Weather Service, Texas Department of Transportation and city and county law enforcement. District administrators also drive roads to assess travel conditions for the safety of buses and all drivers to and from schools and buildings. More details about the inclement weather process and procedures at EMS ISD are available on the district website: https://www.emsisd.com/inclementweather.

Everman: The district will continue to closely monitor the weather over the weekend and Monday. Normally, the announcement is made the day before, so in this case the decision will be made on Monday. It will keep everyone posted via social media and the mass communication system.

Fort Worth: No Tuesday closure announcement.

Godley: “We have made no decision regarding next Tuesday,” spokesperson Jeff Meador said last week. “We will consider a late start or closure closer to then.”

Grapevine-Colleyville: Should schools close, the district will communicate early morning Tuesday through phone, email, the district website and social media. Information about how and when the district communicates these types of decisions can be found on https://www.gcisd.net/page/inclement-weather.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford: The district says it will make a decision closer to Tuesday. HEB ISD has a specific process for deciding school closures due to weather conditions, which begins at 4 a.m. on the day in question. It customarily makes those decisions before school buses making their runs on the day of potential severe weather. To receive official notice of inclement weather closures, subscribe to HEB ISD eNews to get an email announcement, or visit Facebook or Twitter for social media updates. It will also be posted on the district website.

Keller: Any decision on Tuesday would be made by 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at the latest.

Kennedale: No Tuesday closure announcement.

Lake Worth: No Tuesday closure announcement. Families should ensure that the district has up-to-date contact information so that they may provide updates as they occur.

Mansfield: Mansfield ISD is communicating with students and families about the upcoming potential for inclement weather. The district also has a dedicated webpage detailing inclement weather protocols. Families will be notified via email, text, the district website and social media platforms.

Northwest: The district says it attempts to make schedule decisions whenever possible by no later than 5 a.m. the day of any closure. If weather conditions are deteriorating the day before a school day and are not expected to improve, they try to make the announcement by no later than 9:30 p.m. Inclement weather procedures can be found here.

White Settlement: The operations team will work to winterize district buildings, a spokesperson said. As long as there is no precipitation that creates hazardous road conditions, the district will maintain a normal schedule.