School closures, severe cold temps continue Tuesday: Live updates

The sun is finally out and temperatures are gently rising, but the cold weather persists Tuesday in Oklahoma.

A wind chill advisory remains in place through noon on Tuesday, reports AccuWeather, with a high of 20 degrees expected. There is no precipitation forecast, and wind speeds are low.

Check here for live weather updates and to check road conditions, power outages and school closings in real time.

Another cold day across the area with afternoon temperatures in the 20s. #okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/O1lIolK9pa — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) January 16, 2024

