🌱 School Closures + Special Council Meeting On School Buildings

Happy Friday, people of Woonsocket, and happy National Thank A Mail Carrier Day! Here's everything you need to know going on in town today.

There is a growing number of schools that are closing Friday. Also, there’s a City Council meeting planned for Monday. Finally, Woonsocket officials like their responses to the last storm.



First, today's weather:

Rain, then ice; colder. High: 44 Low: 17.

Here are the top stories today in Woonsocket:

There are several Friday school closures in place due to the weather. Distance learning will take place with Action Based Enterprises, Good Shepherd Regional School, and Hillside Alternative Program. Closed without distance learning applies to Beacon Charter HS, Founders Academy, Greater Woonsocket Catholic Regional, Woonsocket Public Schools, and Kids Club. (WPRI) There’s a special City Council meeting on Monday to discuss Woonsocket school buildings. A proposal suggests building three new elementary school buildings and closing the three buildings that are in the poorest condition. Next, there’ll be discussions on expanding and renovating the newest elementary schools. (City, 2) Woonsocket's officials are feeling good about the City’s response to the January 29 snow storm. “By Sunday evening, public works employees had 80 percent of roads plowed down to pavement, and schools were ready to open by Monday.” The storm dumped about 18 inches of snow on the City. (The Valley Breeze) Horvath & Tremblay announced last week that it sold the O'Reilly Auto Parts & Family Dollar in Woonsocket. The purchase price was $5,065,000. As both businesses still have ongoing leases at the location, this is likely an investment. (horvathtremblay, Horvath & Tremblay) A Providence VA social worker is accused of stolen valor. We learned Thursday that she “told numerous non-profit organizations that she served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and has even touted herself as a combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient.” Agencies were unable to verify these stories. On Monday, she resigned her position “as the commander of VFW Post 152.” (WPRI)

Today in Woonsocket:



Will Noonan at The Comedy Scene (7 PM)

Doobie Brothers Tribute at the Stadium Theatre (8 PM)

La Salle Academy Boys Varsity Ice Hockey at Mount Saint Charles (8 PM)

The Seeing at the WaterFire Arts Center (10 AM to 5 PM)

From my notebook:

The Woonsocket Harris Public Library just received a small shipment of rapid covid tests from the RI Office of Library and Information Services to distribute to our residents. There are 2 tests in each test kit. Limit of 1 test kit per person. (Facebook)

Events:

Youth and High School Rugby Camp! (February 22)

