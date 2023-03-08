School confirms Anderson student was injured near home associated with Bengals' Joe Mixon

Anderson High School has confirmed it was one of their students injured near a home associated with Bengals running back Joe Mixon Monday night.

Deputies responded to a report of “shots fired," but officials have not said whether the student was shot. Few other details have been revealed.

An email by sent Anderson High School principal Kyle Fender to students' families Tuesday said a student from the school was injured in a Monday night incident in the 7900 block of Ayers Road, and is currently resting at home and doing OK.

The email was in reference to a shots fired incident reported Monday at 8:25 p.m. A juvenile was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to a statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Monday night.

Anderson High School principal Kyle Fender sent letters to families of students at the school giving an update on the incident on Tuesday.

Almost 24 hours later, authorities have released very little information about what happened.

Kyla Woods, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, confirmed in a statement issued Tuesday morning the property is connected to Mixon and is part of a crime scene. The statement does not say the student was shot.

The statement says a search warrant was executed in the 7900 block of Ayers Road and evidence was gathered. The statement does not say which home was searched, what the warrant was for or what was found.

The Enquirer has made record requests for documents including the search warrant, incident report, dispatch records and body camera footage connected to the incident.

Deputies could be seen late Monday and early Tuesday outside the home on Ayers Road. Sometime after midnight, they went inside the home and left without making an arrest.

The statement from the sheriff's office said the next update will come "later this week."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: School: Student injured near home connected to Bengals' Joe Mixon