School crime soars in NC public schools. It’s now 38% above pre-pandemic levels.

School crime and student suspensions have continued to soar above pre-pandemic levels in North Carolina’s public schools.

New figures released Wednesday show there were 13,193 reported school crimes in the 2022-23 school year — an 18% increase over the prior school year.

School crime had been dropping before the pandemic but it’s now 38% above what was reported in the 2018-19 school year.

Sharp rises in categories like possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, sexual offenses and bomb threats helped fuel the statewide increase.

The number of short-term suspensions rose 14% compared to the 2021-22 school year. It’s also above pre-pandemic levels.

Fears about school violence have risen due to school shootings across the nation, threats, guns being found on campuses and incidents such as the fatal stabbing in November of a student at Southeast Raleigh High School.

The increase in the number of school resource officers and weapons detectors in schools could account for more crimes being reported, according to Karen Fairley, executive director of the N.C. Center for Safer Schools.

Go to http://tinyurl.com/36auuyjb to view statewide and individual school crime and suspension reports for the 2022-23 school year and past years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.