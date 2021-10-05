School crossing guard arrested, accused of trying to solicit sex from a minor

A North Lauderdale school crossing guard was arrested Monday morning and accused of trying to arrange sex acts with someone he believed was a child.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office started investigating Keith Taylor, 74, in late September after a mother of a student complained the crossing guard was making her daughter uncomfortable by saying inappropriate comments as she walked to and from school.

Detectives then went undercover. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, over a span of four days ending on Oct. 3, Taylor exchanged 10 phone calls and 210 text messages with an undercover agent he believed was a minor named “Michelle” for the purpose of engaging in illegal sexual acts.

Taylor was taken into custody on Monday. He had served as a crossing guard for the North Broward Academy of Excellence, a kindergarten through eighth-grade school, and one other North Lauderdale school. The name of the second school was not readily available Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor faces a charge of soliciting a person believed to be a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Detectives believe Taylor may have approached other students and asked them for their phone numbers. Anyone with information regarding additional victims is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

