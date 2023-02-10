School custodian arrested after drugs found on campus, Sheriff's Office said

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − A 19-year-old custodian at Dale Cassens Education Complex was arrested Thursday after investigators reported finding drugs in his wallet, according to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s officials began investigating after being notified by the principal of “suspicious activity.” Investigators were asked to search him, a report states.

The school is in the 1900 block of South 11th Street in Fort Pierce.

Investigators ultimately reported finding small amounts of LSD, MDMA and Xanax, which can be used to treat panic disorders and anxiety, in the custodian’s wallet.

“School resource deputies received information on Thursday, which suggested that (the custodian) may have been selling drugs on the school campus,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a prepared statement.

The Sheriff’s Office reported “the allegations that prompted this arrest are still under investigation.”

The custodian was arrested on three counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription, a report states.

He was released Friday from the St. Lucie County Jail on $9,000 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

