School custodian on the run after crashing into 2 cars while high, police say

Police said a DeKalb County School District employee was high when he crashed his car into two other drivers -- and he still hasn’t been caught.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained body camera video showing the aftermath of the crash on Nov. 15. Chamblee Police identified the driver as Jamal Allen-Fowler, 27, a custodian who worked at Chamblee Middle School before the incident.

One of the drivers told police that Allen-Fowler went “ballistic” and tried to rip the door off another driver’s car before running from the scene.

“He went ballistic, jumping on my vehicle,” the driver said. “He ripped my... everything off my truck. Jumping up and down on my roof.”

Police said that when Allen-Fowler showed up at work that day, the school resource officer reported that appeared to be under the influence.

“There was no smell of alcohol, but Mr. Fowler displayed erratic behavior,” an officer said. “He was slurring his words and would talk to himself.”

Officers called an ambulance and asked him not to get into his car and to surrender his keys.

“Mr. Fowler ignored that request and got in his car and left the parking lot,” officers said.

At some point, he ended up on Chamblee Dunwoody Road at Heart’s Mill Court where he’s accused of driving aggressively and trying to pass other drivers on the two-lane road.

One of the drivers told police that Fowler tried to pass him on the wrong side of the orad and he had to swerve, hitting him on the left side and colliding with the front end of a third vehicle.

Fowler ran from the scene and police have still not been able to track him down.