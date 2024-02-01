School delayed openings in Western North Carolina for Feb. 1
Some school systems in Western North Carolina are operating on delays Feb. 1 because of the potential for treacherous roads in the morning.
Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay.
Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay.
Watauga County Schools: Two-hour delay.
Yancey County Schools: Two-hour delay.
Check back for updates.
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: School delayed openings in Western North Carolina for Feb. 1