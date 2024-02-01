Some school systems in Western North Carolina are operating on delays Feb. 1 because of the potential for treacherous roads in the morning.

Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay.

Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay.

Watauga County Schools: Two-hour delay.

Yancey County Schools: Two-hour delay.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: School delayed openings in Western North Carolina for Feb. 1