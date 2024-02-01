School delayed openings in Western North Carolina for Feb. 1

Staff reports

Some school systems in Western North Carolina are operating on delays Feb. 1 because of the potential for treacherous roads in the morning.

  • Avery County Schools: Two-hour delay.

  • Mitchell County Schools: Two-hour delay.

  • Watauga County Schools: Two-hour delay.

  • Yancey County Schools: Two-hour delay.

