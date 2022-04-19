School District 186 board tables vote on consolidation; Mike Zimmers presented Goldman award

Mike Zimmers, the School District 186 board of education vice president, at a reception following the presentation of the Bob Goldman Friend of Education Award at the school board meeting on April 18, 2022. Zimmers served as a teacher, administrator and coach in the district for 34 years and has been on the school board representing Subdistrict 4 since 2013.

Micah Miller had wanted time to consider a consolidation question involving three School District 186 elementary schools: Hazel Dell, Laketown and Southern View.

As it became a roll call action item at Monday's board of education meeting, though, Miller, who represents Subdistrict 2, was prepared to move forward with a vote.

That never came to fruition.

Erica Austin of Subdistrict 6 asked that it be tabled until May 2 and with a 6-1 vote, that's exactly what happened.

That action came less than a week after the board held the third of three public meetings over the question.

The consolidation of Hazel Dell and Laketown had been settled by a board vote in 2017, but Southern View was only added into the consolidation discussion in the last several weeks.

Like Hazel Dell and Laketown, Southern View has been experiencing a declining enrollment and like both, the building, engineers found out, suffered from some "structural deficiencies."

A consolidation vote also meant a new school for Hazel Dell and Laketown on another site. A plan to build on Laketown's site wasn't an option presented in 2017 and one that Miller has pushed to explore.

Zimmers presented Bob Goldman award

Mike Zimmers, the school board's vice president from Subdistrict 4, was presented with the 25th annual Bob Goldman Friend of Education award.

Layne Zimmers, left, a teacher at Lincoln Magnet School, talks about her father, Mike Zimmers who was presented the Bob Goldman Friend of Education award, sponsored by the Springfield Education Association. Mike Zimmers, a longtime teacher, administrator and coach in School District 186, has served on the school board since 2013 and was its one-time president.

Zimmers was a teacher, coach, principal and administrator with the district for 34 years before retiring in 2011. He was first elected to the school board in 2013.

The award, sponsored by the Springfield Education Association, was created in 1997 in honor of Goldman, who had served on the Springfield School Board for more than 20 years when he was killed in an automobile accident that year.

"Of all the accolades I could've gotten, this is probably the one that touches me the most because it comes from teachers, which is what I was," Zimmers said. "Bob Goldman for years was the standard bearer for teachers in this district. He was the lone voice (for them) a lot of times.

"You don't know how much this means to me."

Zimmers' daughter, Layne, a sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Magnet School, took part in the presentation. Zimmers' wife, Nancy, was also present.

Bill Ringer, who represents Subdistrict 7, recalled that his oldest son was at Jefferson Middle School when Zimmers was principal there from 2005 to 2008.

"This was our first son to go into middle school, so we had reservations about it," Ringer recalled. "Mr. Zimmers was fantastic. We had a great experience with him. We had a great experience with the staff. You couldn't say enough good things about him from that standpoint.

"He's been involved in the community and the district for a long, long time. He just keeps giving and giving. We're very blessed to have him. Just a quality person."

Superintendent Jennifer Gill at a public hearing on the school consolidation question at Laketown Elementary last week.

Gill, who also taught in the district before becoming superintendent, said Zimmers has been a mentor to her for her entire career.

"I think it was great choice and his service to the district stands for itself," she said.

marketing coordinator departing

District 186 public relations and marketing coordinator Bree Hankins is departing.

Hankins' resignation was part of the personnel recommendations approved by the board Monday. Her last day is May 13.

Hankins has taken a job with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

