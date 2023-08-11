School district addresses Evans vandalism

Aug. 10—OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District and the Ottumwa Police Department looked vandalism incident that occurred Aug. 4 inside Evans Middle School.

The school district, in a press release on Thursday, said OPD has made arrests in connection with the incident, and that one of the individuals involved was not enrolled in Ottumwa Schools.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Ottumwa Police Department for their exemplary work in swiftly identifying those responsible and making arrests," the press release said. "We also want to express our sincere gratitude to our building custodians and maintenance staff, whose dedication and hard work in the aftermath of this incident have been invaluable."

Buildings in the school district have been undergoing increased security updates, which includes new lighting, security cameras at the elementary schools.

The press release did not mention what had been vandalized or what time the incident occurred, but a Facebook post showed photos of spray-painted walls using expletives, desecrated classrooms and multiple paint colors smeared on flooring and walls, and that it happened "between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m."

There was no indication of the monetary damages caused by the incident, or the ages of the individuals.

"We want to reassure parents, students and staff that the vandalism will have no impact on our ability to provide a seamless educational experience for the first day of school, and we remain confident in the security of Evans Middle School," the press release said.

Ottumwa begins school Aug. 23, with teacher inservice Aug. 16-22.

