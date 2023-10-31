School district administrator created bogus invoices for years to steal $603K, feds say

While working as a school district administrator, an Oklahoma man created and submitted bogus invoices as part of a $603,992 scheme, authorities said.

Now, Devin Darel Fletcher, 39, has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to an Oct. 30 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Fletcher was hired as the chief academic officer for Tulsa Public Schools in August 2016 and later promoted to the district’s chief learning and talent officer, authorities said.

But starting in August 2018, and continuing through March 2022, Fletcher and one other person stole from the district and the Foundation for Tulsa Schools — a nonprofit organization that supports Tulsa Public Schools, according to court records. Authorities have not publicly identified the other conspirator.

Fletcher’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Oct. 31.

In his signed plea agreement, Fletcher said he and the other person created fake invoices and purchase orders to defraud Tulsa Public Schools and the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

“I utilized my position at (Tulsa Public Schools) to make these documents appear to have legitimacy and vouched for the services that were never provided,” his plea agreement said.

Those fraudulent documents resulted in a loss of at least $603,992.32, authorities said. The money was shared among Fletcher, the other partner and at least two vendors or consultants, according to court records.

Fletcher resigned from his job in June 2022, according to the release.

Fletcher is out on bond until his sentencing hearing, authorities said. He faces up to 20 years in prison, in addition to supervised release, restitution and other penalties.

McClatchy News reached out to Tulsa Public Schools on Oct. 31 and was awaiting a response.

Tulsa Public Schools has 78 schools and charter partners with 33,783 students, according to the district website.

