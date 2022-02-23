School district alerts parents of Boynton Beach cheerleading coach's arrest

BOYNTON BEACH — The Palm Beach County School District is asking parents from four schools to call police if they have concerns about contact between their children and a high school cheerleading coach now accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Boynton Beach Police Department announced Wednesday that it had arrested Kassidy Sottilare of Lake Worth Beach after she allegedly sent sexually suggestive messages and tried to pick up the minor Tuesday night.

Sottilare, 27, was released on $40,000 bail and placed on in-house arrest following a hearing Wednesday before Circuit Judge Charles Burton at the Palm Beach County Jail. Burton also ordered that Sottilare not have contact with minors.

District says woman in custody worked at four schools

In a statement released Wednesday, the school district said Sottilare was a volunteer assistant cheerleading coach at Boynton Beach High School.

The district also said it had employed her in various capacities – as a data processor, in food services and as an after-school counselor – at Palm Beach Virtual School, Coral Sunset Elementary School in Boca Raton and Citrus Cove Elementary School in Boynton Beach.

The district said it did not have any indication of other victims, but that it was reaching out to parents to inform them of the arrest. It is asking anyone with additional information to contact Boynton Beach Police Detective Brent Joseph at 561-732-8116.

Sottilare is facing charges that include committing an offense against a student by an authority figure and traveling to meet a minor. She also was cited for habitually driving while her license was suspended.

She was represented at Wednesday's hearing by the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office, which, as a policy, does not comment on active cases.

Nighttime sting operation lead to woman's arrest

According to a Boynton Beach police arrest report, the mother of a teenager went to the police department's lobby Tuesday to report sexually explicit content being sent to the teen's cellphone.

The teen told investigators that a junior varsity cheerleading coach from their school sent a friend request via Instagram. The teen said they accepted the request and soon began receiving sexually suggestive messages from Sottilare.

Boynton Beach detectives took over the teen's Instagram account and made contact with Sottilare. Believing that she was communicating with the teen, Sottilare continued to make suggestive statements, police said.

A detective, still posing as the teen, indicated that they were sneaking out of the house. Sottilare reportedly advised that she would travel to meet the teen. When she arrived at the agreed-upon location near Gateway Boulevard, Boynton Beach police took her into custody.

Sottilare reportedly told officers she had a romantic connection to the teen and was aware the teen is a minor.

Boynton Beach police gave Sottilare a citizen commendation in April 2019 after she helped them apprehend a drunken driver who had lost control of a truck during morning traffic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boynton Beach police: Cheerleading coach sent explicit content to teen