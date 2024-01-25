School district discusses potential AEA changes

Jan. 24—OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education discussed two of Gov. Kim Reynolds' educational priorities during its first meeting of the year on Monday at Career Campus.

Maybe the most important, and likely most far-reaching, is the potential overhaul of services provided by the Iowa Area Education Agencies, a group of nine regional entities that help provide services to schools that some can't provide on their own.

Reynolds' indicated in her Condition of the State address earlier this month that the AEA's sole responsibility will be for special education services, but removed the mandate that all the money the school district receives goes to those services, and that the money would go directly to the schools.

Currently, AEAs provide other services — from media services to professional training — to Iowa school districts, and that would continue if requested by the schools.

In Ottumwa's case, the district would likely see about $3.1 million from the state as "flow-through" money to the AEA. In the past, that money would go straight from the state to the AEA, district CFO John Berg said.

"We tax for those resources, and then they flow through to the AEA, and the AEA provides a service," Berg told the board. "The proposal as we understand it so far would just be that the district would receive that money directly."

Berg said it appears the school district could have enough funding to keep special education services going in some form.

"Even if we spent $2 million of that full $3 million filling all those roles, we would be able to still keep that additional million dollars and further expand services for special education students, whether it's through contracting those services with AEA, or other options."

Superintendent Michael McGrory said the legislation will also give the school district options, pointing out three options specifically.

"One option is we could fully contract with our AEA service and continue with AEA with all of our services. Another option is we could contract a few of our services through our AEA, and if we felt like some other AEA had better services in that area, contract with them," he said. "The third option is you don't contract with anyone and [provide] the services as a district to meet the needs of those students."

Reynolds, in a letter to Iowans about special education, said school districts could also share, for example, a speech or behavioral therapist.

McGrory acknowledged larger school districts would likely benefit the most from legislation that passes because they typically receive more funding for the AEA, which, in theory, could allow a school district to hire AEA employees.

"Historically we've supplemented some of our smaller districts for many years. I've been in a smaller district, and you don't have that special ed director, or the curriculum director, which are essential for smaller districts," he said. "A lot of times larger school districts already have those people in place.

"If large schools choose not to contract with AEAs, then they finally may not not be able to provide smaller districts the services. I think that's a fear many people have right now."

Board member Brian Jones asked whether the district would have to contract any services through another AEA.

"It's kind of the best of both worlds for larger districts, because you could choose one service that maybe you don't have a hard time finding, and you don't have to contract," McGrory said. "But a service like deaf and hard of hearing might be one that is really difficult to find, and that might be one we continue to contract.

"If this goes forward I think you'll see a lot of sharing between districts. I think it would be conducive financially for us as well as other districts to maybe share positions. That could be a possibility."

Board member David Weilbrenner believed "it makes a lot of sense to let us have the power of the money."

"I like the idea of having the funds in our school district's hands to make decisions, and not the state telling us, 'You've got to pass through this money and it's gone,'" he said. "These school districts determine what they need, and then they can partner with each other if need be and move on."

Reynolds' other priority was boosting teaching salaries to $50,000 out of the gate, then a minimum of $62,000 for those with at least 12 years of experience. It's a $96 million investment on the state's behalf.

"I think this is really great," McGrory said. "We're trying to get more details on that, but I think we're already fairly close to the $50,000 mark for starting teachers, much more than a lot of districts around us.

"But what does that mean for teachers that don't fit under either one of those, you know, a 15-year tenure teacher, an eight-year teacher?" he said. "They have tiers set up that you fall under, and that would determine how much money you get, but it's not clear what that would be. There's a lot of details we're waiting for, but it is exciting."

