School district employee accused of embezzling $70K from Gainesville sorority

An ESE supervisor for Alachua County Public Schools was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after being accused of stealing more than $70,000 from a Gainesville sorority.

Sheri Janelle Brassfield, 39, of Alachua, faces charges of grand theft, scheme to defraud and uttering a forged instrument related to her time as the treasurer for Mu Upsilon Omega, the local graduate chapter for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Several notable school district employees, including board member Diyonne McGraw, are members of the sorority's network, including its local charitable arm Twenty Pearls Foundation. Witnesses in the case list Mu Upsilon Omega's President Kim Green and Vice President Stephanie Seawright.

Brassfield, who has served ACPS in a number of capacities since January 2009, is currently on paid administrative leave, the district confirmed Thursday.

Crime: Newberry man out on bail for child porn is arrested for sexual battery in other case

Local news: County limits calls from Alachua County Jail, provide 2 free non-attorney calls

According to the sworn complaint, Brassfield's mother notified the sorority's leadership on March 28 that Brassfield told her she had been misusing the organization's funds.

On March 30, the sorority froze its bank account — which at the time had a negative balance of $1,640 — and removed Brassfield as an authorized user. It also collected all account statements in order to track Brassfield's activity. An internal audit of the account determined that between November 2022 and March 2023, Brassfield had embezzled $71,967, the report said.

Later that day, the sorority's leadership team confronted Brassfield about the missing money. They told police Brassfield didn't say much other than that she was trying to "help a friend." They said Brassfield took responsibility for her actions and that she would "make it right."

Instead of immediately filing a criminal complaint, a repayment plan was agreed upon between the sorority's leadership and Brassfield. Brassfield made an initial payment of $3,600 on March 31 to bring the account out of debt. That was followed by a $9,000 downpayment by Brassfield's mother on April 21.

No other payments were made and Brassfield cut off communication with the sorority's leadership, the complaint says. Criminal charges were subsequently filed.

Questionable transactions

The majority of Brassfield's transactions in question — some as much as $5,000 — occurred at various Wells Fargo banks in the area, the complaint shows. Smaller amounts include purchases at Dick Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Rack Room Shoes and Parks Ford of Gainesville, among others.

The audit also shows that Brassfield deposited 15 $150 checks in the account via the Wells Fargo app, and that those checks were made payable to Brassfield from Darryl's Painting and Home Repair LLC. That business has been inactive since September 2011, the sworn complaint says.

Brassfield also is accused of trying to file a false insurance claim via a dishonesty bond.

Police scheduled an interview with Brassfield for Aug. 9, but she canceled the interview shortly after and stopped returning phone calls. The warrant for her arrest was issued on Sept. 26.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua school district employee accused of embezzling from sorority