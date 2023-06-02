School district employee accused of sex crimes in St. Johns County

Action News Jax just received the arrest report for a St. Johns County school bus aid accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old child with special needs.

Dean Franklin Heaton is charged with sexual battery and several counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

According to the arrest report, there’s video evidence of Heaton abusing the child on the school bus.

The victim reported inappropriate behavior on April 27.

An investigation was conducted by the Child Protection Team, and Heaton was arrested on June 1.

Action News Jax reached out to the St. Johns County school district.

We learned that Heaton has worked for the district since August 2014.

He was placed on administrative leave while the investigation was underway.

On June 2, the superintendent of schools hand-delivered a letter to the jail stating the district’s intent to recommend the termination of his employment.

Heaton, 67, is currently being held in the St. Johns County jail.

