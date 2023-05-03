School district: No threat to Smyrna schools that were locked down

May 3—The Cobb County School District said that Wednesday that lockdowns at Campbell Middle and Campbell High schools were not related to the shooting in midtown Atlanta. There was and is no direct threat to students or staff, the district said.

"This afternoon, due to direct police communication with the District, which indicated a suspect involved in criminal activity in Atlanta being in the Smyrna area, a Code Yellow was initiated at Campbell High and a Code Red at Campbell Middle," Cobb schools said.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved, investigated, and determined the suspect's vehicle was not on campus or in the area and our schools returned to Code Green and normal school operations."

According to Atlanta police, a suspect shot five people in midtown Atlanta Wednesday, killing one of them.

The suspect, Deion Patterson, is still at large, and Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information.

Patterson is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

"If anyone sees the suspect, they are advised to call 911 and not approach him," Atlanta police said.