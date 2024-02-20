School District of Palm Beach County installs metal detectors in four more high schools
The United States Supreme Court rejects an appeal by pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and five others that challenged the sanctions issued by a district judge over their bogus claims that the 2020 election Michigan had been rigged against Trump.
The number of underclassmen entering the NFL Draft is down dramatically, year-over-year.
Ashley Scoggin alleges that coach Amy Williams and AD Trev Alberts didn't do enough in their response.
Bill Belichick recently advocated for Slater's unique case to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Sunday's forecast is miserable.
Congressional candidate Tom Suozzi seemingly outmaneuvered Republicans on immigration — but can other Democrats do the same?
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed plans to bring more Xbox games to "other consoles." Four games are making the jump, but Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle won't be among them.
'Holds all of my heavy skincare and body care!' shared one of over 10,900 five-star fans.
Sony said Wednesday it won’t launch any new blockbuster first-party PlayStation exclusives until at least early 2025. Sony’s 2024 fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31, 2025.
House Republicans are playing the blame game on Wednesday after they lost a seat vacated by George Santos to Democrat Tom Suozzi in New York's Third Congressional District special election. Here's what they've said.
The term has come a long way from the 1600s.
Phantom, a crypto wallet heavily used in the Solana ecosystem, has seen its active user base more than triple over the past year, its CEO and co-founder Brandon Millman exclusively shared with TechCrunch. In January 2024, Phantom hit 3.2 million monthly active users (MAUs), up 220% from 1 million one year ago, and recorded 941,000 installs, 463.5% more than 167,000 installs during the same time frame, Millman said. “The Jito and Jupiter airdrops were a huge turning point for the ecosystem,” Millman said.
Youth ride-share startup HopSkipDrive beat two key new California emissions standards in 2023, an accomplishment the company believes will bolster its case for relying more on shared passenger vehicles to get kids and teens to and from school. The company tells TechCrunch that electric vehicles drove 8% of all miles on the platform in the state last year, 400% more than the 2% target set by California's Air Resources Board (CARB). Total emissions for the year in California were 240 grams of carbon dioxide per passenger mile, comfortably under the 252 grams-per-mile benchmark.
The Wallbox Pulsar Plus is a premium, feature-packed electric car charger that impressed during a full year of testing with many electrified vehicles
A high-stakes special election is underway in New York’s Third Congressional District to replace disgraced former Republican Rep. George Santos. Here’s what’s happening and why it matters beyond New York.
Grief and loss are experiences everyone will encounter; and now the state of New Jersey is trying to ensure that more young people are prepared for it.
Babies don't need "Heartbreaker" onesies, and my 5-year-old doesn't have a boyfriend. Behind the strange urge to romanticize kids.