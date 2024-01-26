School district preparing special election for bond question

Jan. 26—Abilene School Board members unanimously approved a resolution to put a $3 million bond request to the voters, with the intention of updating the high school science labs.

"I think this as far as being able to pass the public. If we can get them in the building, they'll see the need," said board vice president Jeff Bathurst at the board's Jan. 16 meeting. "I don't think we're putting lipstick on a pig or anything. The high school is not going anywhere. It's going to be there a long time. Those classes will be there a long time, so, this is money well spent."

If voters approve the bond, it will be a 13-year note, which coincides with the 2036 payoff of the $24 million bond voters approved in 2014 for the renovation and expansion of the high school. The district paid off a $4 million bond in 2023, which funded middle school upgrades.

With the board's approval, the next step in the process is to, over the next 30 to 45 days, get the necessary paperwork pulled together to and begin the required legal notifications.

At the end of the month or first part of February, the district will have a meeting with Kansas Department of Education, which also has to approve the bond request.

"The entire goal would be that we have a walk-in election scheduled in April," Superintendent Greg Brown told the board.

Assessment

In an earlier interview, Brown said the conversation about the labs started during the annual needs assessment meeting the school board had in the spring.

"One conversation led to another and we realized that a lot of our spaces that we're teaching our sciences in have just kind of petered out," he said.

Initially, district staff explored designating capital outlay funds for the improvements but once they took a hard look at the needs, the dollars started adding up. After a conversation with the district's financial advisor, a bond became the preferred way to fund the improvements without raising the mill levy, Brown said.

"I think it is prudent to maintain that mill rate," he said. "We're not asking for new monies per se, we're just asking for a maintenance of current monies."

The upgrades will bring the science department up to modern standards.

"We're looking at upgrading a lot of the bones in that teaching area so that we can provide more of a 21st century educational platform for our kids in the sciences," Brown said.

The need

The space the students use now, has not changed much since anatomy and physiology teacher Molly Burton graduated from Abilene High School in 1990.

The classroom where she teaches now is one of two that had been the library, she said.

"What's now our weight room down on the main floor, that used to be where two science classrooms were," Burton said. "When they did the renovation, they ... turned the library into those two science classrooms."

When the science rooms were moved upstairs, in the early 1990s, they were designed based on the needs at the time.

"Back then, the courses they taught were more microscope heavy based courses," Burton said. "We still use microscopes, but not nearly to the degree that we did back in those days when they were teaching different coursework than we are now."

The current chemistry classroom was the former Spanish classroom. When that switch was made there were no updates made.

"It's just a classroom," she said. "There's no sink in there, no gas in there. There's still carpet in it."

The chemistry instructor has a lab next to the classroom, but there's no line-of-sight from one room to the other. For safety the entire class has to be in the room with him. Having 16 students in the room at the room at the same time gets cramped, Burton said.

Her father, she said, was in the first class that graduated from that school in 1958.

"There hasn't been much change to that chemistry lab since it was originally built," she said. "It has a fume hood in the corner that does not work very well and it is not where you would be able to use it for demonstrations because it's in the corner of the classroom and the students can gather around it."

In the new design, the fume hood will go where students can gather with the teacher facing them.

In her classroom she has one, "tiny" sink, she said. But that's better than one of the other room that has a sink that doesn't work. In between those two rooms is a storage closet with a sink, but that one leaks.

"If I'm doing dissection and (biology teacher Shannon Heintz) is doing some kind of lab in her classroom that needs a sink to be able to clean up, we've got one space between our two classes back in the storage room," Burton said. "That alone makes our rooms not really conducive to teaching science."

The sinks in the chemistry lab aren't much better, she said. In that room they have four large, stable, islands to work on, in the middle of each one is a deep sink, which most students can't reach the bottom of, and they only have cold water.

They would like for each of the classrooms to have a gas line. Currently when Heintz does advanced biology experiments that require fire, she has to use small portable butane burners, which are expensive, Burton said.

There's also safety concerns.

"We don't have a shower if somebody gets chemicals on them," she said. "We just have a bottle of copper solution on the wall. We don't have a true eyewash station or safety shower."

The space the science department uses in the school is adequate, Greg Brown said. It just needs to be reconfigured.

"We need to make better use of the space we do have up here," she said. "Better storage and a lab-conducive environment that also keeps safety at the forefront."

Burton said if anyone in the community wants more information or to see what the needs are, they can contact any member of the science department.

"I want people to understand that their taxes are not going to go up (if they vote for the bond) because we're rolling from one bond issue (into another one)," she said. "If we care about the future of our community, we should care about the education of our youth. You should care about the safety of your youth. That's what we're talking about here with these updates. It's not a new shiny toy. It's an update so that we can teach science safely to our students and get them the best education."