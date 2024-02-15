School district preps for transportation proposal

Feb. 14—OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District is likely to enforce mileage guidelines in its next busing contract when the current contract ends later this year.

After putting together a committee of elementary and secondary principals and two school board members, and listening to their feedback, the board of education on Monday seemed open to the idea of installing a minimum-mileage requirement for students when its contract with Durham School Services expires.

According to Iowa Code, elementary students can use school transportation if they live more than two miles from the school they attend, while high school students can use transportation if they live three or more miles from the school they attend.

Currently, the district buses all students regardless of where they live, even though its official board policy partially follows Iowa Code.

Ottumwa officials consulted with many of their peer school districts to see what method they used, and many strictly followed Iowa Code.

"We realized, at least with Wilson Elementary, the large number of high school kids are riding the bus from Wilson, which is two blocks away," Director of Human Rsources David Harper told the board. "We've gotten so accustomed that a brother was dropped off the top of the hill and the sister did not want to walk with the brother, so the bus driver dropped her off at the bottom of the hill.

"We're very accommodating almost too much at times."

Board member Jeremy Weller asked Harper how the school district got into this position, especially as about 13% of total revenue per pupil each year is spent on transportation costs, not including fuel. It's estimated the district will spend $2.2 million in transportation costs this year.

"If we change this, we're the bad guys because we've gone door-to-door to pick up kids," he said. "I just want people to understand that we didn't tell the bus barn to do that. It actually went against our policy."

District CFO John Berg said enforcing a mileage requirement for students would decrease the number of routes, as well as yearly costs for transportation. He anticipated about $750,000 in savings, not including fuel.

He said the district's RFP will likely include a one-and-two-mile requirement for kindergarten through fifth grade, and a two-mile requirement for grades 6-12, based on committee recommendations.

Committee members also had other recommendations for the next request-for-proposal, which will go out Feb. 26 and a decision made April 8. Those recommendations include:

— Adding vape detectors to all buses.

— Requiring cameras on bus stop arms.

— Providing recorded video coverage that extends to all seating rows on the bus.

— Bilingual dispatch and customer support staff.

— Bus assistants.

— Student routing and communication software that integrates with the district's student information system to benefit parents.

Superintendent Mike McGrory said the district would communicate with families on transportation solutions if students lived in an area that wasn't safe, had poor walking conditions, etc.

"Parents will easily be able to see if they qualify for that kind of busing," he said. "We'll send out maps and so forth and have some of those areas on there."

The district will continue to take students to the airport, and it will not affect pre-kindergarten students or special education students.

"I think we have five routes that are identified for just special ed students, and that ranges from autism to behavior disorders, where they might have issues riding the bus," Harper said. "We'll continue to ensure we meet those students' needs, so we can get them back and forth to school."

In other business:

— McGrory said the district is still waiting on guidance regarding the start of the next school year. State lawmakers have introduced a bill that could allow schools to start after the final day of the Iowa State Fair, rather than the current Aug. 23 date that is in Iowa Code.

"If we don't have anything by the next board meeting, we might be able to look at a calendar where we don't necessarily identify a start date, but we could identify spring break so people could start planning for next year," he said. "The advantage of the start date is that it would allow us to start school earlier and then get out earlier. A lot of districts would be very interested in doing that."

— Several staff members were wearing "Team Tammy" T-shirts to show their support for Tammy Proenneke, who is going through a cancer battle.

"She's a very special person, and she's going through a really difficult health time right now," he said. "I consider her a friend and I worked with her the first time at Evans Middle School. We're thinking about her, and hope she gets better soon."

