School district reviewing legal, financial obligations to embattled principal

Apr. 7—Conneaut School District is reviewing any legal and financial obligations it may have to defend its high school principal who is accused of wiretapping.

Linesville Police Department has charged Edward J. Pietroski, 43, of Hartstown for allegedly having a November 2021 faculty meeting at Conneaut Area Senior High recorded without all the participants knowledge or consent.

Court records show Pietroski is represented by Attorney Eric J. Mikovch of Quinn Law Firm of Erie. Attorney George Joseph, also of Quinn Law Firm, is the district's attorney.

Superintendent Jarrin Sperry of told The Meadville Tribune via email Wednesday that the district is committed to fulfilling all its legal requirements.

"The district is aware that Ed Pietroski is being represented by attorney Eric Mikovch of the Quinn Law Firm," Sperry wrote. "As the District is not a party to that matter, the (Conneaut School) Board has been advised that there is not a conflict of interest with its solicitor, attorney George Joseph of the Quinn Law Firm. The district is committed to fulfilling all legal requirements that may involve that matter."

However, Sperry said it's not been determined yet who will pay for Pietroski's defense and no bills have been submitted.

"The district is also aware that a question has been raised regarding whether the district is paying for attorney Mikovch's representation of Mr. Pietroski," Sperry said. "The school board has received a request to do so from the Pennsylvania Association of Secondary School Principals, which asserts a legal obligation under Pennsylvania law to do so.

"At the present time, the district is investigating this obligation and no decision has been made in this regard," Sperry said. "At the present time, no bills have been submitted and no payments have been made with regard to attorney Mikovch's representation of Mr. Pietroski."

Conneaut School Board also posted a general message about the Pietroski matter on the district's website.

The message reads:

"The Board of School Directors has been fully informed regarding the matter involving the high school principal. The board understands that the single criminal charge arises from the recording of a faculty meeting. As this involves an open and pending legal matter as well as a personnel matter, the board cannot discuss further information at this time. The board intends to comply with all legal requirements as this matter proceeds. For the present, the board recognizes that under our system of justice, the principal carries a presumption of innocence. The board will continue to assess the matter as it progresses."

Pietroski faces a preliminary hearing on the wiretapping charge May 25 before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard. That hearing will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to take the case to trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

The charge, a third-degree felony, carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine, if convicted in county court.

Pietroski remains free on nonmonetary bond pending the hearing.

