School district, sheriff's office go 'ALL in' to prevent youth gun violence

Leon County Schools and the Leon County Sheriff's Office agreed to partner with local officials and community members at a school board meeting Tuesday to attempt to curb the number of shootings and deaths among Tallahassee's Black youth.

Sheriff Walt McNeil and Sara Bourdeau, research, planning and projects administrator for LSCO, presented key findings from their "Anatomy of a Homicide" study, with research the sheriff's office compiled from 141 homicides 2015-20.

'Anatomy of a Homicide': LCSO murder analysis points to youth, poverty, data disconnect with TPD

Although there are many agencies that already do this work locally, the sheriff and Bourdeau stressed the importance of focused and coordinated help.

“This has to be a unified effort, it has to cross all generations and all ethnicities," McNeil said. This new endeavor, called ALL in Leon, will focus on prevention and enforcement, according to an executive summary.

A new council is key

McNeil, who has been in law enforcement in Tallahassee for over 40 years, said the city has recurring problems with symptoms of poverty. He hopes his idea of creating a council of average folks that will focus on preventing gun violence amongst boys and young men will be key.

Between 2015-20, 36 homicides out of the total 103 sample cases were in 32304, according to the LCSO analysis. Behind 32304 was 32301 with 23 homicides, 32310 with 16 and 32303 with 13.

The Griffin Heights, Frenchtown, South City, Bond and Providence neighborhoods had the highest density of homicides per square mile, the report said. All of these neighborhoods are within 32304, 32301 and 32310 ZIP codes.

DJ Pace he stands outside Art Works Barber Shop, where his father works, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

"This has to be, from our perspective, a holistic approach, that is perhaps different than anything we have ever done before in Leon County," he said.

In December, the Democrat published a series of stories about the latest rash of shootings and guns found on school campuses. Reporters interviewed a dozen Black teens and young adults, whom local law enforcement say make up the largest number of homicide victims and offenders.

Story continues

'It's breaking them': Amid guns and poverty, Black teens often wind up in survival mode

'Life worth saving': How police, schools, community leaders are trying to stop the shootings

McNeil added that Florida State University's colleges of social work, medicine and criminal justice, as well as county and city government, including Mayor John Dailey, had agreed to join the partnership.

"This information resonates with us ... it resonates with our superintendent," said school board chair Darryl Jones.

In other school board business:

Cassandra Poole is the new principal of Astoria Park Elementary School. Poole's predecessor, David Solz, will be the new director of school accountability and improvement. Poole was most recently assistant principal at DeSoto Trail Elementary.

Contact Ana Goñi-Lessan at AGoniLessan@tallahassee.com and follow her on Twitter @goni_lessan.

Want more news coverage? If you're already a subscriber, thank you! If not, please subscribe using the link at the top of the page and help keep the news you care about coming.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County Schools, sheriff's office go 'ALL in' to prevent youth gun violence