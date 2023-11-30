School District talks possibility of Penny Sales Tax renewal in 2025

Nov. 29—A special-called Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night gave Aiken County Public School District board members a chance to discuss the current Penny Sales Tax, which will expire in February 2025, as well as the possibility of renewing the tax in the near future.

With the current tax's 10-year lifespan coming to an end, Aiken residents can expect to start hearing more about the possibility of voting on its renewal.

"[The] earliest it could go to voters is November 2024," said Mike Gallagher, bond financial advisor with Compass Municipal Advisors LLC.

The current tax was put into place in 2015, and was estimated to bring in around $188,639,040 for the district, per the South Carolina Office of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs.

The tax's goal was to cover the cost of upgrades for Leavelle McCampbell Middle, Aiken High, North Augusta High, Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle/High and the Career Center.

As of August 2023, the Penny Sales Tax has brought in a total of around $185 million, 98% of the original projection.

"We made a lot of improvements in facilities over the years, but there's still significant needs there," said Gallagher.

Schools among considerations for future Penny Sales Tax projects include: South Aiken High, Silver Bluff High, Midland Valley High, North Augusta Middle, Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle, Area 5 middle schools, Gloverville Elementary, Kennedy Middle, Paul Knox Middle and Jefferson Elementary.

Furthermore, district-wide security measures are a possible future tax project.

"I think this was a good time ... to start just even thinking about this," said board chairman Cam Nuessle. "In the near future as a board, we'll establish a schedule for how we want this to occur throughout the next year."