Some school districts in northwestern Pennsylvania operating on 2-hour delays

Erie Times-News

These are the latest school delays for northwestern Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, as reported to the Erie Times-News. Return for possible updates.

Erie County

2-hour delay

  • Corry School District

  • General McLane School District

  • Union City Area School District

More: Will a winter weather advisory mean more snow for Erie County on Tuesday?

Crawford County

2-hour delay

  • Conneaut (Pa.) School District

  • Crawford Central School District

  • Crawford County Career and Technical School

  • Penncrest School District

  • Titusville Area School District

Warren County

2-hour delay

  • Tidioute Community Charter School

  • Warren County School District

Get the latest weather forecast and radar for your ZIP code at goerie.com/weather. Download the GoErie app for a mobile-friendly forecast page.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA-area school delays for Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Recommended Stories