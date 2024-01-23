Some school districts in northwestern Pennsylvania operating on 2-hour delays

These are the latest school delays for northwestern Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, as reported to the Erie Times-News. Return for possible updates.

Erie County

2-hour delay

Corry School District

General McLane School District

Union City Area School District

Crawford County

2-hour delay

Conneaut (Pa.) School District

Crawford Central School District

Crawford County Career and Technical School

Penncrest School District

Titusville Area School District

Warren County

2-hour delay

Tidioute Community Charter School

Warren County School District

