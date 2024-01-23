Some school districts in northwestern Pennsylvania operating on 2-hour delays
These are the latest school delays for northwestern Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, as reported to the Erie Times-News. Return for possible updates.
Erie County
2-hour delay
Corry School District
General McLane School District
Union City Area School District
Crawford County
2-hour delay
Conneaut (Pa.) School District
Crawford Central School District
Crawford County Career and Technical School
Penncrest School District
Titusville Area School District
Warren County
2-hour delay
Tidioute Community Charter School
Warren County School District
