War claims more lives in Ukraine despite grain exports deal

SUSIE BLANN
·4 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency workers recovered three bodies from a school hit by a Russian strike in eastern Ukraine, officials said Friday, one of a string of attacks in several parts of the nation.

The reported casualties in the city of Kramatorsk followed a barrage Thursday on a densely populated area of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, that killed at least three other people and wounded 23 more.

In a rare sign of light, Russian and Ukrainian officials on Friday signed agreements with the U.N. and Turkey that are meant to avert a global food crisis by clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and for Russia to export grain and fertilizer.

Beyond that, there was no indication of relief from the grinding war that has gone on for almost five months. Russia this week reiterated its plans to seize territories beyond eastern Ukraine, where the Russian military has spent months trying to conquer the Donbas region.

The Ukrainian president's office said that in Kramatorsk, located in the region's Donetsk province, Russian shelling destroyed a school and damaged 85 residential buildings.

Ukraine's state emergencies agency said a rescue operation found three bodies in the ruins of the school, which was hit Thursday.

“Russian strikes on schools and hospitals are very painful and reflect its true goal of reducing peaceful cities to ruins,” Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks, repeating his call for residents to evacuate.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, however, said Thursday's strike killed over 300 Ukrainian troops who used Kramatorsk's School No. 23 as their base. He said another strike destroyed a munitions depot in the industrial zone of the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Konashenkov also said that Russian forces destroyed four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System supplied by the United States during July 5-20. The U.S. said it has supplied 12 of the multiple-rocket launchers and will deliver four more for Ukrainian military use.

The claims could not be independently verified. A senior U.S. defense official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity in line with department rules, said Thursday that Russia had not yet taken out a single HIMARS but was likely to “get lucky” and do so at some point.

The Ukrainian military has used HIMARS, which have a higher range and better precision compared with similar Soviet-era systems in the Russian and Ukrainian inventory, to strike Russian munitions depots and other key targets.

In the Dnipro region of central Ukraine, three schools were destroyed in the latest Russian strikes, Ukrainian authorities said. Seven Russian missiles hit the small town of Apostolove, wounding 18 residents.

The regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, decried the “senseless” attack.

"There are no military goals behind it, and this shelling could only be explained by their desire to keep people on edge and sow panic and fear,” Reznichenko said.

In other developments Friday:

— The British Defense Ministry said it believes that Russia is experiencing “critical shortages” of dedicated ground-attack missiles and therefore has increased its use of air-defense missiles “in secondary ground attack mode.” The ministry said its latest assessment indicated that Russia has “almost certainly” deployed S-300 and S-400 strategic air defense systems that are designed to shoot down aircraft and missiles at long range, and that there is a “high chance” of them missing their intended targets and causing civilian casualties.

— The senior U.S. defense official said the fight for Donetsk is “likely to last through the summer,” with Russia achieving slow gains at high cost. The official said that Russia is presently launching tens of thousands artillery rounds per day but has used a lot of “smarter munitions” and “can’t keep it up forever.”

— A city council member in Russia’s third-largest city was charged with disseminating false information about Russia’s armed forces and could face up to three years in prison, if convicted. The criminal case against Novosibirsk council member Helga Pirogova was opened Friday, according to Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti. Investigators found that she “published deliberately false information under the guise of a reliable message containing data on the use of the Russian Armed Forces,” the report said, without giving further details. The independent Latvia-based news outlet Meduza said the investigation began after a tweet by Pirogova criticizing “luxurious” funerals for Russians killed in Ukraine.

___

Nomaan Merchant in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russian shelling pounds densely populated Kharkiv

    Russian shelling pounded a densely populated area in Ukraine's second-largest city Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring at least 21. (July 21)

  • US plans to send more rocket launchers to Ukraine; Russia takes aim beyond Donbas region: Live updates

    Ukraine's defense against Russia in the eastern part of the country has become an increasingly brutal war of attrition. Latest updates.

  • Number of people killed and injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv has risen

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 21 JULY 2022, 14:47 The number of people killed as a result of Russia's shelling of Kharkiv this morning has risen to three. 23 people have been injured. Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office Quote: "It has been established that at 09:30 on 21 July, the occupiers fired, presumably using Uragan multiple rocket launchers, on a public transport stop near the market in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

  • Sri Lanka: Forces raid anti-government protest camp

    A BBC video journalist was beaten by the army and one soldier snatched his phone and deleted videos.

  • Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims

    Russian shelling pounded a densely populated area in Ukraine's second-largest city Thursday, killing at least three people and injuring at least 23 others with a barrage that struck a mosque, a medical facility and a shopping area, according to officials and witnesses. Police in the northeast city of Kharkiv said cluster bombs hit Barabashovo Market, where Associated Press journalists saw a woman crying over her dead husband’s body. The bombardment came after Russia reiterated its plans to seize territories beyond eastern Ukraine, where the Russian military has spent months trying to conquer Ukraine's Donbas region, which is south of Kharkiv.

  • Drones, Unmanned Boats and Killer Robots Have Made Turkey an Arms-Industry Powerhouse

    Turkey’s low-cost drones helped alter the balance of power in Ukraine’s battle against the Russian invasion, as a two-decade-long project to become a weapons-manufacturing powerhouse is starting to pay off.

  • Russia, Ukraine seal grain deal in Istanbul

    Kyiv and Moscow on Friday penned a landmark agreement with Turkey and the United Nations Friday to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports after a Russian blockade raised fears of a global food crisis.

  • Russia lacks military capacity to realize its ambitions in Ukraine – Canadian Armed Forces

    Due to Russia's losses during the war in Ukraine, it "no longer has the military capability to achieve its ambitions,'' Canadian Armed Forces said in a Twitter post on July 21.

  • Couple stuck in rental cycle buy dream home after £3.6m lottery win

    Lee and Helen Kuchczynski, from Cumbria, said their first purchase was a £17 back scratcher

  • Ukraine destroys six Russian ammo depots

    Delivering 10 precise strikes via rotor and fixed-wing aircraft, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have destroyed six Russian ammunition depots and a command-and-control outpost, Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on July 21.

  • Forget The Book of Mormon – I went to the Mormons’ own theatrical spectacular, and it was bizarre

    I’ve been asked many strange and even personal questions about my new novel, The Latecomer, which follows the travails and entanglements of wealthy New York triplets and their fourth sibling, born many years later by means of a leftover frozen embryo. Of all the things people want to know, however, most of the questions seem to be about… Mormons.

  • Biden expects to speak with China's Xi in coming days

    STORY: "I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days," Biden told reporters on Wednesday as he returned from a climate-related trip to Massachusetts.The long-planned call between the two leaders would come at a crucial moment given ongoing tensions over the status of Taiwan and as the Biden administration weighs a sharp reduction in tariffs on goods imported from China to help reduce inflation pressures on American consumers.Biden cast doubt on a trip reportedly planned by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month, saying, "I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is."

  • Air Force Open to Sending A-10s to Ukraine for Fight Against Russia

    Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said that some of America's aging A-10 Thunderbolt combat jets could potentially be given to Ukraine.

  • WRAPUP 12-Russia, Ukraine to sign deal on restarting grain exports, Turkey says

    Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal on Friday to reopen Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Turkey said, a potential breakthrough that could ease the threat of hunger facing millions around the world as a consequence of Russia's invasion. Ukraine and Russia are both among the world's biggest exporters of food, and Ukraine's ports, including the major hub of Odesa, have been blockaded by Russia's Black Sea fleet.

  • U.K. Prime Ministerial Candidate Rishi Sunak to Go Ahead With Channel 4 Privatization: ‘Standing Still is Not an Option’

    Former U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is one of the two candidates in the British prime ministerial race, has vowed to go ahead with the privatization of broadcaster Channel 4. In a statement shared with U.K. media on Thursday, a spokesperson for Sunak said: ‘Rishi will take forward Channel 4’s privatization. Channel 4 is a […]

  • German government agrees on bailout for energy supplier

    The German government will take a roughly 30% stake in energy supplier Uniper as part of a rescue package following surging prices for natural gas and reduced Russian deliveries, the company said Friday. Uniper, which has been Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas, asked for a bailout two weeks ago. German officials quickly pledged that they would help, but thrashing out the details took time.

  • Libya official: Renewed militia clashes in Tripoli kill 13

    A Libyan medical official says that at least 13 people have been killed in renewed clashes between militias in the country’s capital, Tripoli. Osama Ali, spokesman for Libya’s emergency services, said that among those killed were three civilians from the area and a 12--year-old child. Earlier on Friday, one of Libya’s rival governments had called on militias to stop fighting, after clashes broke out overnight in Tripoli, killing at least one civilian and forcing around 200 people to flee the area.

  • ‘No Call? Nothing? Zero?’: General Couldn’t Believe Trump Didn’t Act During Jan. 6 Attack

    The Jan. 6 committee is detailing how the former president abdicated his duty by failing to do anything about the attack on the Capitol

  • Former Trump White House security official says that if Trump walked to the Capitol on January 6 it would have become 'an insurrection, a coup'

    Crucially, the security official's testimony appears to confirm part of what Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified.

  • Ukraine latest: Russia 'destroys' four US-supplied Himars rocket systems

    Russian army on last legs, says MI6 chief Plan to memorialise bombed-out homes divides Kyiv suburb End the war to prevent nuclear ‘abyss’, warns Lukashenko Western fighter jets could be sent to Ukraine to boost forces Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast