School Employee Accused Of Sexual Abuse: LI Patch Week In Review
LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered for the week of Jan. 17-21, 2022.
School Employee On Long Island Accused of Sexual Abuse Allegations: PD
A Long Island school district employee is currently under investigation after an alumni's accusations of previous sexual abuse, police say.
Fifth Person Charged In Gang-Related Killing Of Long Island Man: Police
Police say the victim was killed by MS-13 gang members and buried near a Long Island high school in 2016 or 2017.
'She Taught With Love': Candlelight Vigil For Long Island Teacher Draws Crowd
Heartbroken family, students, teachers and friends turned out Tuesday for a candlelight vigil for a beloved Long Island teacher who died suddenly Saturday.
7 Long Island Students Named Regeneron Finalists
Their research covers a huge variety of topics. They are all now in the running for a top prize of $250,000.
Massapequa BOE Votes To End Mask Mandate
Citing Bruce Blakeman's executive order, the district will end mandatory mask wearing on Feb. 21.
Also worth a read:
Fire Breaks Out At Mineola Building Twice In 24 Hours: Officials
'Patchogue Plunge' Will Fundraise For Gabby Petito Foundation
Hunter, 75, Charged After Shooting Deer Near Wildlife Refuge: DEC
White House To Distribute Free N95 Masks: Where To Get Them In NY
Duck Donuts Opening First Nassau County Location This Weekend
Buy Buy Baby Announces Huntington Store, Suffolk's Last, To Close
Search Finds Guns, Drugs In Gang Members' Home: Nassau Police
This article originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch