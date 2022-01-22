School Employee Accused Of Sexual Abuse: LI Patch Week In Review

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered for the week of Jan. 17-21, 2022.

A Long Island school district employee is currently under investigation after an alumni's accusations of previous sexual abuse, police say.

Police say the victim was killed by MS-13 gang members and buried near a Long Island high school in 2016 or 2017.

Heartbroken family, students, teachers and friends turned out Tuesday for a candlelight vigil for a beloved Long Island teacher who died suddenly Saturday.

Their research covers a huge variety of topics. They are all now in the running for a top prize of $250,000.

Citing Bruce Blakeman's executive order, the district will end mandatory mask wearing on Feb. 21.



