School Employee Accused Of Sexual Abuse: LI Patch Week In Review

Alex Costello
·1 min read

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered for the week of Jan. 17-21, 2022.

School Employee On Long Island Accused of Sexual Abuse Allegations: PD

A Long Island school district employee is currently under investigation after an alumni's accusations of previous sexual abuse, police say.

Fifth Person Charged In Gang-Related Killing Of Long Island Man: Police

Police say the victim was killed by MS-13 gang members and buried near a Long Island high school in 2016 or 2017.

'She Taught With Love': Candlelight Vigil For Long Island Teacher Draws Crowd

Heartbroken family, students, teachers and friends turned out Tuesday for a candlelight vigil for a beloved Long Island teacher who died suddenly Saturday.

7 Long Island Students Named Regeneron Finalists

Their research covers a huge variety of topics. They are all now in the running for a top prize of $250,000.

Massapequa BOE Votes To End Mask Mandate

Citing Bruce Blakeman's executive order, the district will end mandatory mask wearing on Feb. 21.

Also worth a read:

This article originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories