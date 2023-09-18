School employee charged with sex crimes

Sep. 18—VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County School System employee has been arrested on sex charges involving a minor, authorities said.

Wednesday, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office was notified by the school system there was a possible incident involving a student and a staff member, a recent sheriff's office statement said.

The suspect, a Valdosta resident, was charged with felony sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority and felony permit minor to engage in/assist person in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was a full-time school system staff member, the sheriff's office said. Asked for comment, the school system said, "In response to your inquiry, an educator affiliated with the softball team has tendered a resignation for employment with our system."

Anyone with any information about this case should contact the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 229- 671-2900.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.