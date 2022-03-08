School employee faces child pornography charges

Mar. 8—A lunch monitor at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School was arrested for possession of child pornography, as well as hiring or forcing a child to be part of child pornography late last week.

Zachery R. Wilson, 26, of 60 Gabriel Dr., was charged Friday with a felony count of possessing a sexual performance of a child and a felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance and held for arraignment after LPD investigated.

According to a Nov. 13 story published in the US&J, Wilson worked at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School as a lunch monitor.

The district sent a statement to the US&J on Monday, through Lisa Schrader, assistant superintendent for personnel.

"Lockport City School District has been informed that an employee may be facing criminal charges. The district is seeking additional information about the report. While the district is reviewing the matter with law enforcement, the individual will not be working with students. The Lockport City School District will cooperate with law enforcement as necessary."

The victim was not from the school, Chief of Police Steve Abbott said.

Further charges are pending as police investigate the matter further.