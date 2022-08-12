School employee shot into parked car on campus, postponing first day, Georgia cops say

A primary school maintenance worker shot into a parked car on campus the day before school was scheduled to start, according to Georgia officials.

Schools in Union County were closed on Aug. 12, which was supposed to be the first day of school, according to a statement posted on Facebook. Union County is about 115 miles northeast of Atlanta.

The employee, Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, shot into the parked car at Union County Primary School at around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

School was not in session, but teachers were present for a planning day.

“No students were in any immediate danger,” the statement from Union County Schools says. “The incident occurred outside of the school, and no one was injured.”

Brown “targeted a specific unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the school,” according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement arrested Brown “after an extensive search” and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault. The incident is under investigation.

Brown is being held in the Union County Detention Center.

