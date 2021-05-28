School evacuated after man with gun reportedly seen nearby

May 27—A central Toledo man is charged with inducing panic after being seen Wednesday afternoon on a house porch with a rifle, prompting evacuation of a school across the street.

Pickett Academy, the back side of which faces the 1100 block of Vance Street, was evacuated by Toledo police about 2:40 p.m., after a worker saw the man with the gun. Officers at the scene made contact about that time with a man inside the house who refused their request to step outside, according to a police report.

Brion Finn, 23, of the 1800 block of Macomber Street, was later arrested and charged with inducing panic, according to Andrew Dlugosielski, a police department spokesman. Bond was set at $500 and Mr. Finn was issued a summons to appear for arraignment June 4 in Toledo Municipal Court.

According to a police affidavit, Mr. Finn was in possession of an assault rifle with an extended magazine, and he and three others "barricaded themselves inside the home" during the incident. The school was evacuated through doors facing away from the house.

About half an hour, three men emerged from the house, including two who lived there and who consented to a police search.

The search produced a rifle and two handguns, one of which was stolen, police said.

Officer Dlugosielski said police subsequently interviewed the two residents, ages 26 and 27, whose names were withheld pending the possibility of additional charges.

First Published May 27, 2021, 12:12pm